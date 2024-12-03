Sponsored By

Note from the Publisher

A change in ownership and what it means for our readers.

Alissa McAloon, Publisher

December 3, 2024

1 Min Read
The text Accelerating Growth and the Informa Tech Target logo on a blue background.

Dear reader,

Today, Informa Tech, the company behind Game Developer, is combining with TechTarget's technology websites and Industry Dive's award-winning industry publications to create a new company: Informa TechTarget

Our editorial footprint is greatly expanding. The combined Informa TechTarget newsroom features many of the most trusted publications in B2B media, over 300 world-class business journalists and in-depth coverage across 30+ technology segments and 45+ industry verticals. In 2025 alone, we expect to produce over 60,000 stories that provide essential information for our readers across many markets. 

Our commitment to you remains the same. Our newsroom of journalists will continue to independently report on the most notable developments, innovations and disruptions in our markets. Whether navigating new technologies, regulations or market dynamics, you need insight you can trust to make smart decisions and navigate the evolving business landscape. Readers who come to our publications can expect reliable industry information they can't get anywhere else. 

For more information, you can read the company's press release and check out our combined portfolio of publications.

Thank you for reading — and stay tuned for more vital coverage and resources as we continue to grow.

Alissa McAloon
Publisher, GameDeveloper.com

About the Author

Alissa McAloon

Alissa McAloon

Publisher, GameDeveloper.com

As the Publisher of Game Developer, Alissa McAloon brings a decade of experience in the video game industry and media. When not working in the world of B2B game journalism, Alissa enjoys spending her time in the worlds of immersive sandbox games or dabbling in the occasional TTRPG.

See more from Alissa McAloon
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for Dutch game publisher MyGames.
Business
MyGames sells off hypercasual games publisher MambooMyGames sells off hypercasual games publisher Mamboo
byJustin Carter
Dec 2, 2024
1 Min Read
characters from warcraft two face one another
Business
GOG expands preservation program to protect delisted gamesGOG expands preservation program to protect delisted games
byJustin Carter
Dec 2, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

Characters from the Warcraft franchise strike a pose.
Design
What Blizzard is doing to make sure World of Warcraft never gets oldWhat Blizzard is doing to make sure World of Warcraft never gets old
byBryant Francis
Nov 22, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Classic Postmortem: Harmonix's Dance Central (2010)Classic Postmortem: Harmonix's Dance Central (2010)
byMarc Flury, Kasson Crookerand 3 more
Nov 21, 2024
24 Min Read
YoYo Games CEO Russell Kay holds a microphone against Game Developer's red background.
Programming
What GameMaker's 25-year run tells us about the game engine marketWhat GameMaker's 25-year run tells us about the game engine market
byBryant Francis
Nov 20, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Production
Survival guide to developing a game and publishing it on Steam
Survival guide to developing a game and publishing it on Steam

Nov 27, 2024

game icons on a factory belt
Design
Why you can't objectively build great games
Why you can't objectively build great games

Nov 25, 2024

Programming
How wall running and high-speed movement works in Project: Haste
How wall running and high-speed movement works in Project: Haste

Nov 22, 2024