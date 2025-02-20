Nintendo recently started a new subsidiary office in Taiwan, which will take over operations for the region beginning April 1.

Per a translation of the developer's Hong Kong website, the Taipei-based office will "further strengthen the business foundation in the Taiwan market and improve the service quality [for our] customers. [We] will uphold the business philosophy of Nintendo Group, and continue to promote business development."

This subsidiary will be Nintendo's first office in the region in over a decade. Its previous Taiwan offshoot, Nintendo Phuten, was shut down in 2014 after the company slashed its yearly forecast due to poor WiiU sales. Its operations were then transferred over to Nintendo Hong Kong.

Nintendo Switch 2 is on the horizon

As NintendoLife notes, Nintendo has recently made an effort to reenter Taiwan's game market, and appeared at 2024's Taipei Game Show with a Nintendo Switch booth.

On April 2, the day after Nintendo of Taiwan begins operations, Nintendo will hold a livestream focused on the Nintendo Switch 2. The developer has previously expressed hope that the new console will make up for the recent sales declines of its predecessor and avoid any production problems when it eventually releases later in 2025.

After the Switch 2's reveal, Omdia analyst James McWhirter told Game Developer the firm expects the console to sell 14.7 million units during the 2025-2026 calendar year. Having a foothold in every market possible, Taiwan included, would go a way in reaching (or surpassing) those expectations.