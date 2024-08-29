Sponsored By

Nintendo ends New 3DS repair support after draining parts supply

It's the end of another era as Nintendo stops providing repairs to another one of its decade-old systems.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 29, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot of the New Nintendo 3DS.
Image via Nintendo.

Nintendo has said it will no longer provide repairs for its New Nintendo 3DS systems, effective immediately. In a translated social media post, it explained it had "run out of parts necessary for repairs."

In mid-February, the publisher said it would continue to repair the New 3DS and its XL and 2DS offshoots until its parts stock had dwindled. According to its website at time of writing, the 2DS' XL successor can still be repaired.

Nintendo repairs drying up for older systems

This past July, Nintendo also stopped repairing the Nintendo WiiU after also running out of parts. The New 3DS had a more staggered rollout compared to the WiiU, launching over the course of nearly a year across the world.

As of June 30, 2024, the Nintendo 3DS has sold 75.94 million units. However, it's unclear if that covers just the 3DS itself or its entire family, and if so, how much can be attributed to the New 3DS.

Still, the 3DS is Nintendo's fourth best-selling dedicated handheld behind the Nintendo DS' 154.02 million units, Nintendo Game Boy (118.69 million), and the Game Boy Advance (81.51 million), all by that same June 30 date.

At time of writing, the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Controllers may be the only device the publisher is still offering repairs for. In the UK and other countries, that service comes at no charge.

Read more about:

[Company] Nintendo

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2023's Relic Hunters Legend.
Business
Rogue Snail decouples free-to-play mechanics from Relic Hunters Legend after Gearbox splitRogue Snail decouples free-to-play mechanics from Relic Hunters Legend after Gearbox split
byJustin Carter
Aug 29, 2024
2 Min Read
Jesse Faden in 2019's Control.
Business
Remedy partners with Annapurna to finance Control 2 and develop transmedia projectsRemedy partners with Annapurna to finance Control 2 and develop transmedia projects
byJustin Carter
Aug 29, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A character searches a cartoon alleyway strewn with refuse
Design
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46
byDanielle Riendeau
Aug 29, 2024
A person holding the Xbox Adaptive Joystick between their chin and collarbone
Design
'A rising tide floats all boats': Xbox on the universal benefits of accessible design'A rising tide floats all boats': Xbox on the universal benefits of accessible design
byChris Kerr
Aug 29, 2024
5 Min Read
Humberly Gonzalez and Kay Vess.
Audio
Star Wars Outlaws lead actor Humberly González made her character a 'dreamer'Star Wars Outlaws lead actor Humberly González made her character a 'dreamer'
byBryant Francis
Aug 28, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
Iterative narrative design for video games - an indie approachIterative narrative design for video games - an indie approach
byLeander Burger
Aug 29, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Gamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games eventGamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games event
byGeorge Jijiashvili, Liam Deane
Aug 27, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Getting under the hood of racing gamesGetting under the hood of racing games
bySteve Lycett
Aug 27, 2024
17 Min Read