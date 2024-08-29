Nintendo ends New 3DS repair support after draining parts supply

Nintendo has said it will no longer provide repairs for its New Nintendo 3DS systems, effective immediately. In a translated social media post, it explained it had "run out of parts necessary for repairs."

In mid-February, the publisher said it would continue to repair the New 3DS and its XL and 2DS offshoots until its parts stock had dwindled. According to its website at time of writing, the 2DS' XL successor can still be repaired.

Nintendo repairs drying up for older systems

This past July, Nintendo also stopped repairing the Nintendo WiiU after also running out of parts. The New 3DS had a more staggered rollout compared to the WiiU, launching over the course of nearly a year across the world.

As of June 30, 2024, the Nintendo 3DS has sold 75.94 million units. However, it's unclear if that covers just the 3DS itself or its entire family, and if so, how much can be attributed to the New 3DS.

Still, the 3DS is Nintendo's fourth best-selling dedicated handheld behind the Nintendo DS' 154.02 million units, Nintendo Game Boy (118.69 million), and the Game Boy Advance (81.51 million), all by that same June 30 date.

At time of writing, the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Controllers may be the only device the publisher is still offering repairs for. In the UK and other countries, that service comes at no charge.