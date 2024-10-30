Nightingale dev Inflexion Games lays off staff as UK office shuts down

Developer Inflexion Games has fully shut down its UK office, which was previously announced by now-former staff last week.

In a statement, CEO Aaryn Flynn explained the Early Access release of its debut game Nightingale has not been a commercial success. Along with letting go of "some remarkable team members," Flynn said Inflexion's Canada-based team will undergo restructuring.

"The past few weeks here have been challenging," admitted Flynn. "Like many other studios over the past few years, we have been hit by the stark realities of the industry. [...] Our priority is to support each member of the team affected by the reductions as they search for new opportunities."

Prior to Nightingale's launch, Inflexion was acquired by Tencent in 2022. The studio has put all its attention on the fantasy survival game, including enabling it to be played offline at some point in the game's lifetime. Flynn stated more information on the game's future updates will be provided "soon."

"I hope our players will join me in expressing heartfelt thanks to our departing team members for everything they've contributed," he concluded.