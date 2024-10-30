Sponsored By

Nightingale dev Inflexion Games lays off staff as UK office shuts down

Inflexion's UK staff previously indicated the studio's office was being closed, and CEO Aaryn Flynn said the Canada team will also undergo restructuring.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 30, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot of 2024's Nightingale.
Image via Inflexion Games.

At a Glance

  • The Early Access launch for Nightingale was reportedly unsuccessful and has led to Inflexion's first set of layoffs.

Developer Inflexion Games has fully shut down its UK office, which was previously announced by now-former staff last week.

In a statement, CEO Aaryn Flynn explained the Early Access release of its debut game Nightingale has not been a commercial success. Along with letting go of "some remarkable team members," Flynn said Inflexion's Canada-based team will undergo restructuring.

"The past few weeks here have been challenging," admitted Flynn. "Like many other studios over the past few years, we have been hit by the stark realities of the industry. [...] Our priority is to support each member of the team affected by the reductions as they search for new opportunities."

Prior to Nightingale's launch, Inflexion was acquired by Tencent in 2022. The studio has put all its attention on the fantasy survival game, including enabling it to be played offline at some point in the game's lifetime. Flynn stated more information on the game's future updates will be provided "soon."

"I hope our players will join me in expressing heartfelt thanks to our departing team members for everything they've contributed," he concluded.

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for game developer ProbablyMonsters.
Business
Developer ProbablyMonsters lays off Battle Barge staff after project cancellationDeveloper ProbablyMonsters lays off Battle Barge staff after project cancellation
byJustin Carter
Oct 30, 2024
2 Min Read
Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws.
Business
Ubisoft's recovery from weak half-year to involve 'addressing polarized comments' about companyUbisoft's recovery from weak half-year to involve 'addressing polarized comments' about company
byJustin Carter
Oct 30, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Masterminding the fluid movement system behind Echo Point NovaDeep Dive: Masterminding the fluid movement system behind Echo Point Nova
byMatt Larrabee
Oct 29, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art from Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. Characters from the game are posed against a gold background.
Design
In Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, MachineGames wants players to improv like IndyIn Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, MachineGames wants players to improv like Indy
byAlessandro Fillari
Oct 29, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Classic Postmortem: Telltale Games' The Walking Dead (2012)Classic Postmortem: Telltale Games' The Walking Dead (2012)
byKevin Bruner
Oct 25, 2024
23 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
Designing a clunky combat system on purpose in Crow Country
Designing a clunky combat system on purpose in Crow Country

Oct 30, 2024

Star Wars Outlaws protagonist slides across the dirt.
Business
Three reasons Star Wars Outlaws might have undersold
Three reasons Star Wars Outlaws might have undersold

Oct 30, 2024

Design
Effective ways to use gore in your game
Effective ways to use gore in your game

Oct 30, 2024