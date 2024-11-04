New York Times tech staff asks readers to not play its games as union strikes

Tech workers for the New York Times are currently striking, and they've asked readers for solidarity by not playing any of the outlet's games.

"Our members know their worth and they will prove that at the picket line today," wrote the Times' Tech Guild. "[We] ask readers to honor the digital picket line and not play popular NYT games such as Wordle and Connections, as well as not use the NYT cooking app."

In its statement, the Guild alleged management "failed to meaningfully address" issues raised by workers ahead of tomorrow's U.S. presidential election. Those "key issues" included "remote/hybrid work protections, 'just cause' job protections (which the newsroom had for decades), limits on subcontracting, and pay equity/fair pay."

The Tech Guild further claimed leadership performed "numerous law violations" during initial negotiations, including forcible return-to-office mandates without bargaining, and reportedly intimidating workers about their strike intentions. As a result, the union "filed unfair labor practice charges against the Times on these tactics."

Should the union not reach an agreement with New York Times management by the end of today, November 4, it will mark the first strike "to coincide with a presidential election in the NewsGuild since the 1964 Detroit Newspaper Strike."

That's the smell of labor in the air

Game workers have made strides securing protections these past few years. Unions have formed at developers like 2K, Sega of America, and Blizzard. Both in and outside of unionized studios, those workers have fought for specific protections against return-to-office mandates and generative AI policies.

New York Times' games are extremely popular, and the outlet's union asking readers to aid them by not playing is a big ask of subscribers. In a statement to Polygon, the Times itself said it was "[committed] to working with the Tech Guild to reach a fair contract that takes into account that they are already among the highest paid individual contributors in the Company and journalism is our top priority."

"While we respect the union’s right to engage in protected actions, we’'e disappointed that colleagues would strike at this time, which is both unnecessary and at odds with our mission," it concluded.