New dev Chamo Games formed by IO Interactive, Ubisoft Massive alums

A new studio by the name of Chamo Games has formed over in Sweden. Founded by ex-IO Interactive COO Zoher Toutanji and Plarium creative director Roberto Schiavulli, the team is spread out remotely across Europe, Brazil, Canada, and North and South Korea.

Financially, Chamo has backing from major firms such as Griffin Gaming Partners, Sisu Ventures, and Lakestar.

In addition to its founders, fellow staff include CTO David Lind, executive producer Stephanie Pecaoco, designer Bastian Wendzinski, and art director Sylvia Dybiec. The former three worked at Massive Entertainment, and Dybiec at Crytek and Square Enix.

The studio is already at work on its first project, a "non-lethal" first-person shooter. Its overall mission statement is to make games that focus on fostering a "supportive and positive environment" for developers and players alike.

Schiavulli further underlined this in the press release, affirming the team would "make games that prioritize player enjoyment and team well-being."

Currently, Chamo Games is not hiring for specific roles, but encouraged interested parties to apply.