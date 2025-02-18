Sponsored By

Report: NetEase laid off Marvel Rivals' Seattle developersReport: NetEase laid off Marvel Rivals' Seattle developers

NetEase may have conducted layoffs ahead of its reveal trailer for Marvel Rivals' next characters, Human Torch and the Thing.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

February 18, 2025

1 Min Read
Promo art for Marvel Rivals.
Image via NetEase Games/Marvel.

At a Glance

  • At time of writing, NetEase has not explained why it's cutting Marvel Rivals' staff, or how many developers are affected.

NetEase Games has seemingly laid off its Seattle-based team working on its free-to-play shooter, Marvel Rivals.

On LinkedIn, game director Thaddeus Sasser wrote that his "stellar, talented team just helped deliver an incredibly successful new franchise for NetEase, [and we] were just laid off!"

"This is such a weird industry," he noted. A level designer also revealed he was impacted, though it's presently unclear why NetEase has cut positions, and if teams at other locations were affected.

Marvel Rivals' story so far

Marvel Rivals released in December 2024 and quickly became a Steam bestseller. It may have also been a big money maker for NetEase: in January, reports claimed the game made around 1 billion won (or $136 million) in revenue, most of which was said to have come from PC players.

Prior to release, the studio said Rivals' post-launch heroes would be free for all players. The game's first season has already added Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, with fellow Fantastic Four members Human Torch and the Thing slated to arrive this Friday, February 21.

Game Developer has reached out to NetEase about the layoffs, and will update when a response is given.

Read more about:

LayoffsNeteaseTop Stories

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Cover art for 2024's Astro Bot.
Business
Astro Bot takes home the gold at 2025 DICE AwardsAstro Bot takes home the gold at 2025 DICE Awards
byJustin Carter
Feb 18, 2025
1 Min Read
Screenshot of 2024's Max Mustard.
Business
VR dev Toast Interactive lays off majority of staffVR dev Toast Interactive lays off majority of staff
byJustin Carter
Feb 18, 2025
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

Kai, a washbuckling blue-skinned companion from Avowed, wields a blunderbuss and saber.
Art
What Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPGWhat Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPG
byBryant Francis
Feb 13, 2025
9 Min Read
A soldier from the ARMA series stands at the ready with an M-16.
Business
Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?
byBryant Francis
Feb 11, 2025
8 Min Read
A magical pink flower on a balcony.
Design
Greenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanicsGreenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanics
byBryant Francis
Feb 6, 2025
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

ESA logo and company logos
Production
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative

Feb 6, 2025

Characters from Space Marine 2
Production
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2

Feb 5, 2025

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025