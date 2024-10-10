NaturalMotion reviewing UK and US teams ahead of possible layoffs

October 10, 2024
GamesIndustry reports NaturalMotion may be at risk of layoffs. The studio is split across two teams in the United Kingdom and United States, and leadership is reviewing them ahead of the potential reductions.
Should cuts take place, a spokesperson said a "small number of roles" would be impacted. Studios based in the UK, like Sharkmob or XR Games, enter consultation periods before going through with layoffs.
"We believe these changes will help to ensure that the studio is sustainable for the long term and aligned with our future development needs," they told GamesIndustry.
NaturalMotion under Zynga and Take-Two
NaturalMotion is a subsidiary of Zynga, and recently released the free-to-play shooter Star Wars Hunters. After buying Gearbox Software in March, Take-Two (which owns Zynga) revealed it would cut 580 workers across its business by the end of the year.
Sources speaking to GamesIndustry alleged NaturalMotion's office in Birmingham was also being closed down as part of these layoffs. Zynga opened the office in 2019 with the express purpose of growing the developer's racing game portfolio.
When asked, the spokesperson told the outlet it "doesn't have any more information to share outside of the statement at this time."
