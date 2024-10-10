Sponsored By

NaturalMotion reviewing UK and US teams ahead of possible layoffs

'To operate efficiently, we have made the difficult decision to review our UK and US operations, which may impact a number of roles in the US and UK.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 10, 2024

Screenshot of 2024's Star Wars Hunters.
Image via NaturalMotion/Zynga.

GamesIndustry reports NaturalMotion may be at risk of layoffs. The studio is split across two teams in the United Kingdom and United States, and leadership is reviewing them ahead of the potential reductions.

Should cuts take place, a spokesperson said a "small number of roles" would be impacted. Studios based in the UK, like Sharkmob or XR Games, enter consultation periods before going through with layoffs.

"We believe these changes will help to ensure that the studio is sustainable for the long term and aligned with our future development needs," they told GamesIndustry.

NaturalMotion under Zynga and Take-Two

NaturalMotion is a subsidiary of Zynga, and recently released the free-to-play shooter Star Wars Hunters. After buying Gearbox Software in March, Take-Two (which owns Zynga) revealed it would cut 580 workers across its business by the end of the year.

Sources speaking to GamesIndustry alleged NaturalMotion's office in Birmingham was also being closed down as part of these layoffs. Zynga opened the office in 2019 with the express purpose of growing the developer's racing game portfolio.

When asked, the spokesperson told the outlet it "doesn't have any more information to share outside of the statement at this time."

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

