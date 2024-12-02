My.Games sells off hypercasual games publisher Mamboo

Dutch publisher My.Games has sold Mamboo Entertainment back to its original founding team after acquiring the studio back in 2021

In the announcement, My.Games explained it and Mamboo had "different focuses of our businesses" and elected to part ways. Selling the hypercasual studio also further "aligns with our primary business focus on mid-core gaming, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation and growth in this area," said My.Games CEO Elena Grigorian.

According to a representative of Mamboo's founding team, the developer had "stable" yearly revenue growth and a high number of daily players under MyGames' purview. After previously developing simple, free-to-play titles built around timing or puzzles, Mamboo will explore developing skill-based gambling games, which the rep believes will help the studio become "a top-five player in this genre within the next three years."

"Working with Mamboo has been a valuable journey," continued Grigorian. "We believe it has strong prospects in their niche and wish the team success in their future endeavors."

My.Games originally bought Mamboo for over $2 million, after purchasing a minor stake in the company the previous year. It wanted Mamboo for its presence in the hypercasual game market, since at the time, the Abu Dhabi-based studio's Shift Race had 15 million players in three months, and Billion Builders was one of China's most-downloaded iOS games in 2021.

Looking ahead, Grigorian affirmed My.Games would "remain committed to developing mid-core games that captivate millions, lead their genres, and foster long-term engagement with players." As for Mamboo, she hopes the sale will "allow [it] to continue growing toward their goals and enable their teams to unlock their full potential."