Warner Bros. Games' free-to-play brawler Multiversus, which ponders what might unfold if you dropped a bunch of disparate media properties into the Octagon, is being tossed on the scrapheap.

The publisher broke the news in a blog post and said it will end support for the title on May 30, 2025, after the conclusion of Season 5–which will add two new playable characters in Aquaman and Lola Bunny.

With its demise on the horizon, Warner Bros. explained players will be able to unlock all Season 5 content through gameplay. Online features will remain functional until 9am PST on May 30. After that, Multiversus will only be playable offline via a local gameplay mode, which facilitates solo brawls against AI combatants or local multiplayer skirmishes with up to three friends.

Real money transactions are being axed as of today (January 31). Players will still be able to spend any remaining in-game currency or character tokens.

Why is Multiversus getting the axe?

Warner Bros. Games didn't explain why Multiversus is being shuttered, although it seems the title underperformed after what outwardly appeared to be a promising start. A number of notable live service titles have met the same fate recently, including Concord, xDefiant, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (also published by WB Games).

Following an open beta that attracted 20 million players in a month back in 2022, Multiversus was pulled back into production before officially launching in May 2024 with a reworked progression system and other tweaks.

SteamDB estimated the game delivered over 114,000 concurrent players at launch. Just a few months later, Warner Bros. Games acquired developer Player First Games.

Towards the end of the year, however, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the company's video game business was "substantially underperforming" after posting a $100 million loss. That followed the $200 million writedown the publisher took on Suicide Squad.

Shortly after, Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad announced his departure.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming and Games CEO and president JB Perrette said the company is now preparing to deliver its next "record-breaking title."