Sponsored By

Mouthwashing sales top 500K copies ahead of incoming console portsMouthwashing sales top 500K copies ahead of incoming console ports

'Everyone, you truly are incredible and we’re extremely grateful to you for taking a part in this painful journey.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

February 19, 2025

1 Min Read
Curly in 2024's Mouthwashing.
Image via Wrong Organ/Critical Reflex.

At a Glance

  • Wrong Organ's indie horror hit has sold over 500k copies, is preparing to 'reach new horizons' on consoles.

Wrong Organ's Mouthwashing has sold over 500,000 copies since its September 2024 launch on Steam.

The developer called the milestone "more surreal than any bizzaro psychosis," and extended its gratitutde to players. Upon release, the psychological horror game received critical acclaim, and was nominated or won several end of year awards, such as Best Hidden Gem at the New York Game Awards.

"Everyone, you truly are incredible and we’re extremely grateful to you for taking a part in this painful journey," wrote Wrong Organ. "We love and cherish every single one of you and we hope to gather ‘round again like this when we reach 999,000 sales."

The game was one of several indie hits throughout 2024: in addition to Balatro's previously supported success, fellow gems Content Warning, Pacific Drive, and Manor Lords have each sold millions since their individual launches. Older indie games like Stardew Valley and Phasmophobia also hit notable sales milestones.

Mouthwashing will also "reach new horizons" with its ports for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in digital and physical editions expected for release later in 2025.

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for the PlayStation console.
Business
Dutch consumer foundation sues Sony for overpricing digital PlayStation gamesDutch consumer foundation sues Sony for overpricing digital PlayStation games
byJustin Carter
Feb 19, 2025
2 Min Read
Key art for 2024's Silent Hill 2 remake.
Business
Konami raises base salaries of Japanese workers for fourth year in a rowKonami raises base salaries of Japanese workers for fourth year in a row
byJustin Carter
Feb 19, 2025
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

Kai, a washbuckling blue-skinned companion from Avowed, wields a blunderbuss and saber.
Art
What Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPGWhat Obsidian Entertainment learned making Avowed a first-person fantasy RPG
byBryant Francis
Feb 13, 2025
9 Min Read
A soldier from the ARMA series stands at the ready with an M-16.
Business
Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?
byBryant Francis
Feb 11, 2025
8 Min Read
A magical pink flower on a balcony.
Design
Greenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanicsGreenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanics
byBryant Francis
Feb 6, 2025
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

ESA logo and company logos
Production
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative

Feb 6, 2025

Characters from Space Marine 2
Production
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2
Creating seamless multiplayer experiences for games like Space Marine 2

Feb 5, 2025

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025