February 19, 2025
Wrong Organ's Mouthwashing has sold over 500,000 copies since its September 2024 launch on Steam.
The developer called the milestone "more surreal than any bizzaro psychosis," and extended its gratitutde to players. Upon release, the psychological horror game received critical acclaim, and was nominated or won several end of year awards, such as Best Hidden Gem at the New York Game Awards.
"Everyone, you truly are incredible and we’re extremely grateful to you for taking a part in this painful journey," wrote Wrong Organ. "We love and cherish every single one of you and we hope to gather ‘round again like this when we reach 999,000 sales."
The game was one of several indie hits throughout 2024: in addition to Balatro's previously supported success, fellow gems Content Warning, Pacific Drive, and Manor Lords have each sold millions since their individual launches. Older indie games like Stardew Valley and Phasmophobia also hit notable sales milestones.
Mouthwashing will also "reach new horizons" with its ports for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in digital and physical editions expected for release later in 2025.
