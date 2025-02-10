Industry veterans from Mojang and Coffee Stain Studios have established a new indie publisher called Three Friends.

The new label is focused on partnering with small Nordic teams (particularly those in Sweden) and has already signed a number of titles.

Three Friends co-founders Albert Säfström, Daniel Kaplan, Sebastian Badylak, and Johan Hermeren said they want to help developers refine their vision and core mechanics by providing hands-on support, long-term investment, and strategic guidance.

"There's no secret trick to making a great game—it's not about one big idea, but about addressing thousands of small questions along the way," said Säfström.

"The right choices at the right time add up, shaping the final experience. We work closely with developers to create an environment where ideas can mature without drifting off course, helping teams focus their efforts and make the most of their time and resources."

Three Friends publishing philosophy:

The label will employ a publishing model built on three key principles: get in early, build it right; pick the right battles; and guidance, not control.

Co-founder Daniel Kaplan said the label won't rush games to market or attempt to solve problems by simply throwing money at them. Instead, it wants to work hand-in-hand with indies from the outset to help turn strong ideas into standout games.

"Some of the best indie games–like Valheim and Deep Rock Galactic–took the time to refine their core gameplay before scaling up," he added. "That's why we partner with developers early, helping them figure out what makes their game special so they can double down on what works."

Three Friends will start unveiling its publishing slate in spring 2025.