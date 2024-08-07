Mobile dev Shipyard Games shuts down

August 7, 2024
Shipyard Games, a Finnish developer best known for the mobile game Go City, has quietly closed after a seven-year run.
Per PocketGamer, the studio had previously disclosed the news back in May through its Discord. At the time, co-founder/CEO Andreas Wedenberg called it a "critical" situation, saying the company had run out of money and that its current investor had ended support.
The investor, Supercell, put a $2.9 million minority stake into the Helsinki developer back in 2017. At the time, Shipyard had only been a few months old, and it's unclear when or why Supercell put its wallet away.
Shipyard's most recent (and final) release was Wizards & Kingdoms Go, which Wedenberg acknowledged really only had "1-2 weeks" worth of content in its early state. With the studio gone, the game will receive no more updates and eventually go offline.
"We sincerely appreciate so much all of your help. [...] We are very sorry we could not finish the game you all deserve," he concluded, "but unfortunately often dreams need money to become true, and we ran out of it."
