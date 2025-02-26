Sponsored By

The three-year-old studio is working on a puzzle title its investors say 'has the type of commercial mindset required to succeed in a demanding mobile market.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

February 26, 2025

Promotional art for mobile developer Seven Stars.
Image via Alex Le Bell.

  • Finnish developer Seven Stars has secured funding from Spintop, Sisu Game, and Behold to develop a new puzzle series.

Finnish developer Seven Stars has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding to grow its team and development process.

Per PocketGamer, the majority of funding came from venture firms Spintop, Sisu Game, and Behold. Additional funding came from other investors, and the European Union put money into the studio's "R&D project."

Sisu noted this marks the firm's latest investment into a Finland-based team, and Seven Stars' "ability to craft excellent puzzle experiences efficiently."

Seven Stars was founded in 2022 by ex-Tridify CEO Alex Le Bell. He is joined by fellow leaders CTO Olli Aurola and creative director Markus Tuppurainen

In a statement, the developer expressed its aim to "build the next generation of puzzle games, blending innovation with deep industry expertise. Our team, with experience from Moon Active, Rovio, Seriously, Next Games, and Small Giant Games, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming."

Of that game, Sisu claimed the unannounced debut "showcases a strong creative DNA blended with the type of commercial mindset required to succeed in a demanding mobile market."

Read more about:

Funding

