February 26, 2025
Finnish developer Seven Stars has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding to grow its team and development process.
Per PocketGamer, the majority of funding came from venture firms Spintop, Sisu Game, and Behold. Additional funding came from other investors, and the European Union put money into the studio's "R&D project."
Sisu noted this marks the firm's latest investment into a Finland-based team, and Seven Stars' "ability to craft excellent puzzle experiences efficiently."
Seven Stars was founded in 2022 by ex-Tridify CEO Alex Le Bell. He is joined by fellow leaders CTO Olli Aurola and creative director Markus Tuppurainen
In a statement, the developer expressed its aim to "build the next generation of puzzle games, blending innovation with deep industry expertise. Our team, with experience from Moon Active, Rovio, Seriously, Next Games, and Small Giant Games, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming."
Of that game, Sisu claimed the unannounced debut "showcases a strong creative DNA blended with the type of commercial mindset required to succeed in a demanding mobile market."
