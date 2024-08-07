Mixed reality dev Mixrift secures $1.6 million in pre-seed round

Mixrift, a new studio specializing in games for the Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro, has raised $1.6 million in a seven week long pre-seed funding round. With its new money, the developer is looking to create "in-demand" games for mixed reality devices.

Three firms were singled out as leading the charge on the investment: Outsized Ventures, SOSV, and Underline Ventures. The two Ventures co-lead the funding.

According to Mixrift co-founder/CEO Bobby Voicu, the funding will help it further "rapidly prototype games" that get published and solicit player feedback and improvement.

The press release notes that mixed reality has still yet to gain proper mainstream traction. Mixrift wants to make games with easy to understand mechanics that could effectively court a more casual audience.

To date, the studio has two mixed reality games under its belt: Fractured and Hell Horde, the latter of which is currently in beta.

"We’re at the very beginning of what mixed realitycould do for players," Voicu continued. "We know there is a huge untapped market, and our founding team knows what it takes to create the games that hook those players in."Outsized partner Lomax Ward echoed that sentiment, saying mixed reality "has immense potential. [...] MixRift’s founding team has deep knowledge and experience, positioning the company to take advantage of both player demand and growing MR interest."