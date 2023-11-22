informa
Mimimi Games bids farewell to Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew with two DLC packs

Before shutting its doors, Mimimi is giving Shadow Tactics: The Cursed Crew a pirate's goodbye.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 22, 2023
Key art for Mimimi Games' Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
Image via Mimimi Games.

Mimimi Games is closing down, but not before giving the recently released Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew a proper send-off. The developer revealed a pair of DLC packs are in the works for the strategy-tactics game, due for release December 6 on PC PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. 

"Brace yourselves cursed pirates, for this will mark the final release from us as Mimimi Games!" it wrote. Both pieces of add-on content will feature a new character and island as part of their own individual story campaigns that are weaved within the base campaign. 

Mimimi gets the ending shuttered developers seldom get

The developer revealed its intention to close this past August, with co-founders Dominik Abé and Johannes Roth being upfront in saying the staff was facing burnout amid rising development costs. The 12-year-old studio's other work consists of Desperados III and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

While much of 2023 has been dominated by layoffs across the game industry, there's also been outright closures. Saints Row developer Volition shut down earlier this year, as have The Glory Society (Revenant Hill), Dang! (Boomerang X), and The Game Band (Blaseball). 

In a lot of these cases, the shuttered studios had a game whose lifecycle was basically completed, if it had much of one to begin with. With the Shadow Gambit DLC, Mimimi gets to go out on its own terms, something not every developer gets the opportunity to do.

ConsolePC

