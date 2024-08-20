Microsoft really wants you to know day one releases no longer 'standard' on Xbox Game Pass

With a few weeks to go before a new tier is introduced to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has released a blog detailing how the service's Standard plan will work for subscribers beginning on September 12.

Standard will run $15/mo, and its biggest change is the loss of day one access to first-party games. According to Microsoft, those titles may potentially join the Standard tier "at a future date," ranging up to a full year or later from its arrival, depending on the game.

With that wording, the implication appears to be that some first-party titles may not be available to Standard subscribers period, which would theoretically incentivize trading up to another plan that did have those games.

The new tier was made "to give players more choice" in prices and plans. Since it's currently relegated to Xbox consoles, it's intended as a halfway point between Game Pass Core ($10/mo) and Game Pass Ultimate ($20/mo).

Notably, Game Pass Standard will launch ahead of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's arrival on the larger service. While that game will be available to all tiers (at least, according to Microsoft in May), the fate of other first-party titles are up in the air.

Xbox Insiders currently have access to try Game Pass Standard ahead of its larger launch on September 12.