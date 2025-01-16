Windows Central uncovered a 2024 patent from Microsoft on using generative AI to "aid in the creation of the game narrative."

The patent, which was filed last June, abstractly describes using the technology or other foundational models to "create new game content responsive to player input, measure player engagement metrics during gameplay, and/or modify the game based on the generated new content and/or player engagement."

Its more detailed description likens genAI elements to "co-pilots" for game designers that could use natural-language descriptions (or image and audio files) to "provide many creative variations" to designers. From there, a designer would "augment or refine the prompt based on the model output...to iteratively design the game, or its initial version."

In November 2023, Microsoft struck a deal with AI developer Inworld to create a multi-platform AI toolset and character runtime engine. As it pertains to its various first-party teams, the latter was pitched with the possibility of generating stories, quests, and dialogue, which are key features to narrative-focused studios and their projects.

Microsoft hopes you L3+R3 to accept genAI

The patent's description also notes how genAI could allow players to become a game's "co-creators...as a result of their exploration of and interaction with the game." It posits that genAI could use player tracking as a form of "implicit feedback for the next iteration of the game." As such, players could diverge from the developers' curated game experience and "explore new possibilities" which are then incorporated into subsequent iterations.

Similar language about genAI's impact on games, and players in particular, has been used by executives at Netflix Games and EA. Major publishers have embraced the technology for various purposes, such as in-game moderation, AI companions, and creating models of real-world people.

Meanwhile, a survey from last August shows developers still have reservations about it. Of those asked, 30 percent believe it will help reduce costs, and 35 percent think it'll similarly lead to reduced quality in games. Separately, a January 2024 survey revealed 31 percent of developers have taken to using genAI outside of work.

As with the recently unveiled deluge of patents from Sony, Microsoft's patent doesn't instantly mean it has eyes on genAI for its future Xbox games. But it does offer a view into how the company thinks it could benefit its developers and player base as it charts out what to do with the technology.