Metaphor: ReFantazio sells 1 million copies in less than a day

Atlus' newest RPG, Metaphor: ReFantazio, is off to a great sales start.

According to Sega, the title has already sold 1 million digital and physical copies less than a day into its launch on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

That makes it Atlus' fastest-selling title in its 35-year history, a record previously held by Persona 3 Reload this past February. The remake of the 2006 classic managed to sell 1 million copies in a week.

Both titles have received glowing reviews, and comprise some of Sega's biggest wins for 2024 alongside Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

The world has been wanting and waiting for Metaphor: ReFantazio

Prior to release, Metaphor was marketed heavily and featured at trade events. A recent demo further turned players on to the title, which was first announced nearly a decade ago.

The game is building off Persona 5's massive success. Much of the 2017 game's staff came over to Metaphor, including director Katsura Hashino, character designer Shigenori Soejima, and composer Shoji Meguro.

In other metrics, Metaphor opened to nearly 62,000 concurrent players on Steam. That puts it well ahead of Persona 5 Royal's launch of 35,474 concurrent players in 2022, and Persona 3 Reload's 45,002 players earlier this year.

That also makes it Atlus' most successful launch on the platform to date, and that number can rise further before the day ends.