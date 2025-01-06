Meta stops selling Quest Pro headsets after two-year run

Trending
January 6, 2025
Three months after Meta started phasing out its Quest Pro headset, the company has officially stopped selling the mixed realitydevice.
UploadVR noticed that the Meta Quest Pro's store page now says it's "no longer available." Last October, Meta said it would continue to sell the Pro, Quest 2, and 128 GB Quest 3 until the end of 2024 or when stock ran out. The Quest 2's page has a similar heading of being "no longer available."
Game Developer also observed the 128 GB Quest 3 headsets is unavailable through Meta's store. The listing does not indicate if it was permanently discontinued or not.
The Quest Pro launched in October 2022 at $1,500. Unlike the company's other headsets, this one was made for more business and professional settings, and several features were geared toward collaborating during virtual meetings.
At the time of its announcement, company CEO Mark Zuckerberg called mixed reality "the next major step to VR." He said it would "power some of the most interesting experiences you can have in VR," and help the company achieve its metaverse dreams.
Last year, the company's metaverse division consistently lost money, according to its earnings during the financial year. Its Reality Labs division has publicly struggled for some time now, and those struggles led to the closure of VR developer Ready at Dawn.
Before putting the Pro and the two numbered Quest headsets to bed, Meta tried lowering their prices to make them more enticing to prospective buyers.
The VR game industry faced economic headwinds everywhere in 2024, which led to studio layoffs and closures across the globe. Meanwhile, new devices like the PlayStation VR2 didn't take off.
Meta is still selling three mixed reality headsets: the 512 GB version of the Quest 3, and 128 GB and 256 GB versions of the Quest 3S.

