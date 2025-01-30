Sponsored By

Meta's speculative Reality Labs division continues to excel at losing billionsMeta's speculative Reality Labs division continues to excel at losing billions

The division lost over $17.7 billion during the last fiscal year.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

January 30, 2025

2 Min Read
A render of the Meta Quest 3 headset
Image via Meta

Reality Labs, the division Facebook owner Meta hopes will eventually birth the metaverse, lost over $17.7 billion during the last fiscal year.

According to the company's fiscal report for the year ended December 31, 2024, the segment delivered a loss of $4.9 billion during Q4–an increase on the $4.6 billion loss posted in Q4 last year.

Similar performance across previous quarters resulted in Reality Labs delivering a full-year loss of more than $17.7 billion.

Q4 revenue within the segment rose by 1 percent year-on-year to $1.1 billion and was driven by hardware sales. Reality Labs expenses totalled $6 billion.

Reality Labs is the home of Meta's virtual, augmented, and mixed reality consumer hardware, software, and content initiatives. That includes the company's Quest headset business, formerly known as Oculus.

The division has become the standard bearer for obscene losses. It burned through $16.1 billion and $13.7 billion across 2023 and 2022, respectively, and continues to haemorrhage cash.

Zuckerberg says Quest headset usage is rising, reiterates that Reality Labs is a long-term bet

Discussing the Quest business specifically, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the number of people using its headsets and Horizon metaverse software has been "steadily growing."

"This is the year when a number of the long-term investments that we've been working on that will make the metaverse more visually stunning and inspiring will really start to land. So I think we’re going to know a lot more about Horizon's trajectory by the end of this year," he added.

Last year, Meta CFO Susan Li indicated Reality Labs was "definitely part of the budget conversation" amid rising expenses and infrastructure costs.

Yet, Meta execs have repeatedly told investors to expect losses to increase year-over-year. It was more of the same this year.

"We do anticipate that operating losses in Reality Labs will increase in 2025 as they did in 2024," said Li during an investor call. "We expect our Wearables devices to be the primary driver of Reality Labs operating losses growing in 2025 across both cost revenue and operating expenses. And that really comes from our efforts to further accelerate the adoption of our AI glasses products."

Li described Meta's ongoing Reality Labs investments as "big product bets" but said the company is determined to bring scalable products to market.

In the meantime, Meta plans to eliminate 5 percent of its workforce to jettison people the company feels are "low performers."

Read more about:

[Company] MetaFinancialsTop Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Cover art of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.
Business
BioWare cuts staff, shuffles others to different EA teams amid Mass Effect focusBioWare cuts staff, shuffles others to different EA teams amid Mass Effect focus
byJustin Carter
Jan 29, 2025
2 Min Read
Kratos and Atreus in God of War Ragnarok.
Business
Sony partially pulls back on account linking requirement for PC gamesSony partially pulls back on account linking requirement for PC games
byJustin Carter
Jan 29, 2025
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

Brynn stares down a giant magical automaton with a crown of fire.
Design
How Eternal Strands' creators cooked up an ambitious physics system with a small teamHow Eternal Strands' creators cooked up an ambitious physics system with a small team
byBryant Francis
Jan 27, 2025
9 Min Read
The Doom Slayer bashes a shield into a demon's head as other demons charge him.
Design
Doom: The Dark Ages' development details shine light on the state of modern triple-A productionDoom: The Dark Ages' development details shine light on the state of modern triple-A production
byBryant Francis
Jan 22, 2025
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-AdventuresBook Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-Adventures
byChristopher Totten, Adrian Sandoval
Jan 9, 2025
50 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025

Production
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine

Jan 17, 2025

A mock speedometer showing an acceleration from 2024 to 2025.
Business
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data

Jan 16, 2025