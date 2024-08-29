Sponsored By

Mental health in games charity Take This is facing extinction

The non-profit will be forced to shut down if it cannot raise $80,000 by the end of September.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

August 29, 2024

2 Min Read
The Take This logo on a stylised orange background
Logo via Take This

Take This, a non-profit dedicated to decreasing stigma and increasing support for mental health in games, will be forced to shut down unless it can secure vital funding.

The organization needs to raise $80,000 by September 30, 2024. After that, it will require "substantive, ongoing support" to become sustainable in the long-term.

Take This runs a variety of programs designed to increase mental health awareness within the game industry, including an AFK Program that provides support spaces at major conventions and  workshops that aim to educate studio managers and staff on mental health culture. The group has also authored a white paper on the topic of mental health in the game industry, spotlighting topics such as crunch culture and burnout.

That's just the tip of the iceberg. Other initiatives include mentorship programs, free educational materials and resources, hundreds of panel and media appearances, and more.

Yet, the group claims it will simply "disappear" if it cannot secure a financial foothold. "A lot of what we do as an organization is uncompensated or underfunded, which is often the nature of nonprofit work. Every AFK Room costs us about $15,000 in labor, travel, and materials. Most conventions–as wonderful partners as they are–do not pay for us to be there," reads a blog post. "We've already had to inform PAX and our volunteers that we will be unable to provide an AFK Room at PAX Unplugged in 2024. Without funding, the AFK Room will never return in its current form to any convention.

"We've been at this for so long because we believe in what we do: bringing mental health knowledge and resources to the game community! We know that you care about our mission too! It doesn’t matter if you’re a community member who can give $5 or you’re a corporate giver who is interested in sponsoring an AFK Room or a future Accelerate Program cohort, if ever you wanted to ensure that Take This remains around to help build a better, more sustainable future for the game industry and community, now is the time to give! It’s cliché but true: every dollar counts!"

Those keen to directly support Take This' mission should visit the donations page. Potential corporate partners can find out how to help by checking out the full blog post (which includes contact information).

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot from the reveal trailer for Bungie's Marathon.
Business
Report: Bungie fired veteran director after misconduct allegationsReport: Bungie fired veteran director after misconduct allegations
byJustin Carter
Aug 29, 2024
1 Min Read
The female V in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.
Business
Cyberpunk and Phantom Liberty remain big drivers behind CD Projekt's revenue growthCyberpunk and Phantom Liberty remain big drivers behind CD Projekt's revenue growth
byJustin Carter
Aug 28, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A character searches a cartoon alleyway strewn with refuse
Design
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46
byDanielle Riendeau
Aug 29, 2024
Humberly Gonzalez and Kay Vess.
Audio
Star Wars Outlaws lead actor Humberly González made her character a 'dreamer'Star Wars Outlaws lead actor Humberly González made her character a 'dreamer'
byBryant Francis
Aug 28, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Animal Crossing tracks the rise of the original cozy life simBook Excerpt: Animal Crossing tracks the rise of the original cozy life sim
byKelsey Lewin
Aug 27, 2024
19 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
Iterative narrative design for video games - an indie approachIterative narrative design for video games - an indie approach
byLeander Burger
Aug 29, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Gamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games eventGamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games event
byGeorge Jijiashvili, Liam Deane
Aug 27, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Getting under the hood of racing gamesGetting under the hood of racing games
bySteve Lycett
Aug 27, 2024
17 Min Read