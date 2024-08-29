Mental health in games charity Take This is facing extinction

Take This, a non-profit dedicated to decreasing stigma and increasing support for mental health in games, will be forced to shut down unless it can secure vital funding.

The organization needs to raise $80,000 by September 30, 2024. After that, it will require "substantive, ongoing support" to become sustainable in the long-term.

Take This runs a variety of programs designed to increase mental health awareness within the game industry, including an AFK Program that provides support spaces at major conventions and workshops that aim to educate studio managers and staff on mental health culture. The group has also authored a white paper on the topic of mental health in the game industry, spotlighting topics such as crunch culture and burnout.

That's just the tip of the iceberg. Other initiatives include mentorship programs, free educational materials and resources, hundreds of panel and media appearances, and more.

Yet, the group claims it will simply "disappear" if it cannot secure a financial foothold. "A lot of what we do as an organization is uncompensated or underfunded, which is often the nature of nonprofit work. Every AFK Room costs us about $15,000 in labor, travel, and materials. Most conventions–as wonderful partners as they are–do not pay for us to be there," reads a blog post. "We've already had to inform PAX and our volunteers that we will be unable to provide an AFK Room at PAX Unplugged in 2024. Without funding, the AFK Room will never return in its current form to any convention.

"We've been at this for so long because we believe in what we do: bringing mental health knowledge and resources to the game community! We know that you care about our mission too! It doesn’t matter if you’re a community member who can give $5 or you’re a corporate giver who is interested in sponsoring an AFK Room or a future Accelerate Program cohort, if ever you wanted to ensure that Take This remains around to help build a better, more sustainable future for the game industry and community, now is the time to give! It’s cliché but true: every dollar counts!"

Those keen to directly support Take This' mission should visit the donations page. Potential corporate partners can find out how to help by checking out the full blog post (which includes contact information).