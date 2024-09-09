Sponsored By

Maximum Entertainment lays off Merge Games staff, shutters Chelford studio in 'consolidation strategy'

According to Maximum CEO Christina Seelye, Merge's layoffs are part of the company's goals to 'continue our best work' in 2025.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 9, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for 2024's The Thaumaturge.
Image via Fool's Theory/11 bit Studios/Merge Games.

Merge Games cut staff over the weekend, and closed down its single office based in Chelford, England.

The studio is part of Maximum Entertainment, and in a statement to GamesIndustry, CEO Christina Seelye explained the cuts were part of its previously announced consolidation plans. At time of writing, it's unknown how many developers were affected by the layoffs.

"We made the difficult but necessary decision to take further cost-cutting measures, and these unfortunately include staff redundancies," she stated.

Merge's portfolio to fold into Maximum Entertainment

As a publisher, Merge released Spirit of the North (and its upcoming sequel), Spirittea, and physical versions for The Thaumaturge, among others. Its remaining portfolio will reportedly be integrated into Maximum, and it's currently unclear if Merge still exists as a separate entity.

In 2023, parent company Zordix relaunched its games division as Maximum Entertainment. Earlier this year, various subsidiaries (like Merge, Modus Studios, and Maximum Games) were unified under the Maximum name.

To conclude her statement, Seelye noted Maximum has a "full and competitive roadmap" for 2024 and "must...enter 2025 stronger and leaner to continue our best work."

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Concept art for Destiny 2's "Codename: Frontiers."
Business
Bungie's strategy shift for Destiny 2's Codename: Apollo aims to overcome expansion fatigueBungie outlines Destiny 2 changes with Codename: Apollo expansion
byJustin Carter
Sep 9, 2024
2 Min Read
Logo for the Dutch Game Garden.
Business
Incubator program Dutch Game Garden is shutting down in 2025Incubator program Dutch Game Garden is shutting down in 2025
byJustin Carter
Sep 9, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The Godot icon next to a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.
Console
W4 Games says Godot console porting solutions land in OctoberW4 Games says Godot console porting solutions land in October
byBryant Francis
Sep 9, 2024
5 Min Read
Simon Jones, Rémi Verschelde, and Juan Linietsky, three men, smile for the camera.
Programming
Godot founders had desperately hoped Unity wouldn't 'blow up'Godot founders had desperately hoped Unity wouldn't 'blow up'
byBryant Francis
Sep 5, 2024
5 Min Read
Players tackle a dungeon in King of Meat
Design
'It's got to be hard to make something bad:' How Glowmade is building UGC tools in King of Meat'It's got to be hard to make something bad:' How Glowmade is building UGC tools in King of Meat
byChris Kerr
Sep 4, 2024
4 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
5 things to learn from AAA studios5 things to learn from AAA studios
byArthur Mostovoy
Sep 9, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Power progression in games: Crafting rewarding player experiencesPower progression in games: Crafting rewarding player experiences
byCameron McKellar
Sep 6, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Balancing creativity and deadlines in game developmentBalancing creativity and deadlines in game development
byArthur Mostovoy
Sep 5, 2024
7 Min Read