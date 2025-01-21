Trending
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
January 21, 2025
Marvel Snap is back online in the United States but developer Second Dinner is searching for a new publisher to ensure the game remains available in the country.
The title was briefly banned in the region due to its links with TikTok owner ByteDance. Marvel Snap is published by Nuverse, which is a subsidiary of the Chinese company.
Now, Second Dinner has confirmed the title has returned but explained it wants to avoid a repeat scenario. At present, that means ditching Nuverse in favor of another publisher.
"Marvel Snap is back online in the U.S. But to make sure this never happens again, we’re working to bring more services in-house and partner with a new publisher. This is the start of a new era for Marvel Snap," reads a statement posted on X.
"We know this probably leaves you with even more questions than answers. We appreciate your patience, but in the meantime enjoy playing Marvel Snap."
At the time of writing, it appears players looking to download the title from digital storefronts such as the App Store are encountering issues. Second Dinner confirmed it's working on restoring App Store availability but noted "it may take some time" to remedy the situation.
The studio added that in-app purchases also remain unavailable on some platforms, but explained web shop purchases are functional.
Earlier this week, Second Dinner said it was working around the clock to bring Marvel Snap back online after what it called a "surprise" outage. A message shared with players indicated the game had been banned in the United States.
The news came shortly after a U.S. law banning social media platform TikTok (also owned by ByteDance) came into effect. TikTok was banned over purported links to the Chinese government, but as reported by the BBC has been granted a 75-day reprieve in the country by President Donald Trump.
ByteDance must now sell its operations in the U.S. to a local buyer or face the prospect of another ban.
Read more about:Top Stories
You May Also Like
Trending
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Snapping Your Career into Place with Ben Brode: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 48Nov 27, 2024
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024