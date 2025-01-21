Sponsored By

Marvel Snap developer seeking new publisher to avoid another U.S. banMarvel Snap developer seeking new publisher to avoid another U.S. ban

'This is the start of a new era.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

January 21, 2025

2 Min Read
Key artwork for Marvel Snap
Image via Second Dinner

Marvel Snap is back online in the United States but developer Second Dinner is searching for a new publisher to ensure the game remains available in the country.

The title was briefly banned in the region due to its links with TikTok owner ByteDance. Marvel Snap is published by Nuverse, which is a subsidiary of the Chinese company.

Now, Second Dinner has confirmed the title has returned but explained it wants to avoid a repeat scenario. At present, that means ditching Nuverse in favor of another publisher.

"Marvel Snap is back online in the U.S. But to make sure this never happens again, we’re working to bring more services in-house and partner with a new publisher. This is the start of a new era for Marvel Snap," reads a statement posted on X.

"We know this probably leaves you with even more questions than answers. We appreciate your patience, but in the meantime enjoy playing Marvel Snap."

At the time of writing, it appears players looking to download the title from digital storefronts such as the App Store are encountering issues. Second Dinner confirmed it's working on restoring App Store availability but noted "it may take some time" to remedy the situation.

The studio added that in-app purchases also remain unavailable on some platforms, but explained web shop purchases are functional.

Earlier this week, Second Dinner said it was working around the clock to bring Marvel Snap back online after what it called a "surprise" outage. A message shared with players indicated the game had been banned in the United States.

The news came shortly after a U.S. law banning social media platform TikTok (also owned by ByteDance) came into effect. TikTok was banned over purported links to the Chinese government, but as reported by the BBC has been granted a 75-day reprieve in the country by President Donald Trump.

ByteDance must now sell its operations in the U.S. to a local buyer or face the prospect of another ban.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Huuuge logo overlaid on a photograph of a mobile gamer holding an iPad
Business
Huuuge cutting 29 percent of global workforce to focus on social casino businessHuuuge cutting 29 percent of global workforce to focus on social casino business
byChris Kerr
Jan 20, 2025
1 Min Read
Promotional artwork for Genshin Impact
Business
Genshin Impact distributor fined $20 million over loot box practicesGenshin Impact distributor fined $20 million over loot box practices
byChris Kerr
Jan 20, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-AdventuresBook Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-Adventures
byChristopher Totten, Adrian Sandoval
Jan 9, 2025
50 Min Read
Sweeping environmental details of Pandora
Audio
Deep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraDeep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
bySylvain Livenais
Jan 6, 2025
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)Postmortem: The singular design of Namco's Katamari Damacy (2004)
byKeita Takahashi
Dec 20, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Production
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine

Jan 17, 2025

A mock speedometer showing an acceleration from 2024 to 2025.
Business
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data

Jan 16, 2025

underwater adventure images
Programming
Converting saves, a cross platform journey
Save the saves

Jan 15, 2025