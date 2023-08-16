A number of accessibility options for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 were revealed on the game's PlayStation website. These options, which Insider Gaming spotted before their removal, build upon the accessibility options found in previous big budget Sony games such as The Last of Us Part I.

The biggest option will be the ability to tweak the game's combat speed at any moment. Action can be slowed down from 30-70 percent of the full speed, and players can switch back at any time. Games like this often have players juggle multiple enemies at once, which makes this invaluable.

Other notable options include lowering targets' top movement speed during chase sequences, easier auto-aim, an increased dodge window, and the ability to skip puzzles. The latter option was present in the first Marvel's Spider-Man and has shown up in the aforementioned Last of Us Part I.

PlayStation's first-party lineup has gradually expanded its accessibility features with each new release. While the range of options varies depending on what developer is behind the game, the options are intended to accommodate as many players as possible.

Insomniac Games' 2021 title Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was notably the studio's most accessibility-friendly title, saying at the time that making games "playable and inclusive for people from a wide variety of backgrounds is critical to our mission."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases in late October, and will likely be Sony's big game for the holiday season. The PlayStation Access controller will release in early December, which may further expand the game's accessibility reach.

The (seemingly incomplete) list of accessibility features for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which include UI, audio and camera options, can be read here.