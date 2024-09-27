Manor Lords sales now exceed 2.5 million copies

Hooded Horse reports Manor Lords has now sold over 2.5 million copies.

In May, the publisher said Slavic Magic's Early Access game sold 2 million copies. It continues to be a success for the mid-size publisher, whose CEO Tim Bender has frequently praised it since its April launch.

Back in July, Bender said Hooded Horse was "thrilled beyond belief" with the reception to Manor Lords. At the time, he recalled telling creator Greg Styczeń to focus on building it out without letting declining player numbers or discussions of fall off cloud his mind.

"Greg should not feel any sense of pressure from the expectations of others," said Bender in July, "for both his own health and stress levels over the coming years and for preserving the state of calm and peaceful mind that supports his creative vision."

Hooded Horse has had a solid summer

Manor Lords is not Hooded Horse's only success story this summer: Cataclismo from Digital Sun sold 120,000 copies two weeks after its Early Access launch, and is the fastest-selling game in the developer's nine-year history. Bender was equally glowing about that title's performance, too.

Along with the new milestone, Slavic Magic released a new major content patch for Manor Lords, the details of which you can read here.