BioWare alum Mac Walters freezes indie studio Worlds Untold amid funding search

Worlds Untold is going on hiatus as its leaders search for someone to back its first game and 'help bring our vision to life.'
November 27, 2024
Developer Worlds Untold is ceasing operations while it looks to secure more funding for its debut project.
On LinkedIn, founder and BioWare alum Mac Walters explained the Vancouver-based studio would "search for a new partner to help bring our vision to life. This was not a decision we made lightly—it’s been a deeply personal journey, and we're all so proud of everything this team has built together."
Walters spun up Worlds Untold was spun up last November with the aim of making narrative-focused triple-A titles. Before that, he was a lead writer on Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, and spearheaded development on the remasters of the original trilogy before leaving BioWare early last year.
The employees of Worlds Untold are now looking for work, and Walters stated he would "be honored to connect [studios] with some of the best people I’ve ever worked with. This is a heartbreaking moment for everyone involved, but I’m deeply grateful for the support of our partners, friends and family, and for the time we’ve had together."
Earlier this week, fellow BioWare veteran Casey Hudson closed down his own studio, Humanoid Origin, which was similarly working on an original, unannounced project before its end. Worlds Untold is also the latest developer to openly state it needs money: in mid-October, Tales of Kenzera creator Surgent Studios similarly went "on hiatus" while looking for a partner to back its sophomore title, 'Project Uso.'
"While we’re pausing for now, this isn’t goodbye—there’s more to come," Walters concluded, "and we look forward to sharing the next chapter with you when the time is right."
