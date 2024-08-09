Sponsored By

Losses in Unity's app marketing division drive 16 percent revenue dip

Unity's thosuand-plus person layoffs haven't reignited revenue yet.

Bryant Francis, Senior Editor

August 9, 2024

3 Min Read
The logo for Unity.
Image via Unity.

At a Glance

  • Unity's revenue dropped 16 percent in the last quarter, showing even mass layoffs haven't brought profitability yet.

Even after laying off over a thousand employees at the start of the year, game engine and monetization solutions developer Unity has yet to see the 'profitable growth' it sought. Today the company reported a 16 percent decline in revenue year-over-year (down from $533 million to $426 million), contributing to a net loss of $126 million for the time period ending July 31, 2024.

Unity's losses are nothing new, but their persistent presence was what drove an ill-advised "Runtime Fee" policy introduced in late 2023 that was altered for Unity 6 users after a mass uproar from developers. The good news is it is losing less money; net losses declined about 35 percent, decreasing from $193 million in 2023 to $126 million.

Unity's Grow Solutions did not in fact, grow

Some of Unity's revenue dip was expected given the company announced it would be winding down strategic partnerships and professional services that proven vestigial to its operations. What's surprising is that revenue from Grow Solutions (Unity's app monetization division, which houses what used to be IronSource and TapJoy) declined 9 percent year over year to $296 million. In a letter to shareholders, newly-installed CEO Matthew Bromberg cast a positive light on the news, saying the division had seen steady quarter-over-quarter growth, meaning it could make up that gap in the months ahead.

Create Solutions, the main hub for the Unity game engine, did see revenue growth despite the Runtime Fee fracas. Revenue from that division rose 4 percent year-over-year to $126 million.

If developers don't jump ship en masse and can swallow the new Unity 6 fees, that revenue could continue to grow.

The losses in Grow Solutions were enough for Unity to adjust its revenue guidance to $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion, down 2-3 percent from its previous forecast. Bromberg informed shareholders that this guidance reflects the company's "cautious approach" to the division's "recovery."

"Investments in fundamental product enhancements will take some time to manifest in sustainable increased performance," he penned.

Unity's path forward

On a post-report earnings call with investors he elaborated on that recovery, saying the company needs to focus on its machine learning and data infrastructure stack to better improve performance in ads and monetization. He implied that the company hopes to make fundamental improvements to its offerings, and not just pursue incremental upgrades.

The contrast between Grow Solution and Create Solutions this corner is something of an indictment of Unity's growth-focused business strategy under CEO Riccitiello, whose understanding of the video game market seemed to so hyperfixate on mobile monetization that he at one point called developers who didn't think ahead on monetization "fucking idiots."

While investors will continue to scrutinize Grow Solutions (which, for better or worse, will continue to earn more in revenue than its game engine division), developers will likely watch out for improvements in Unity 6 that justify keeping with the platform.

Bromberg stressed to analysts on the earnings call that Unity plays an important role in the video game ecosystem...but if faith in the company slips away, that role could diminish.

Read more about:

[Company] UnityTop Stories

About the Author

Bryant Francis

Bryant Francis

Senior Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Bryant Francis is a writer, journalist, and narrative designer based in Boston, MA. He currently writes for Game Developer, a leading B2B publication for the video game industry. His credits include Proxy Studios' upcoming 4X strategy game Zephon and Amplitude Studio's 2017 game Endless Space 2.

See more from Bryant Francis
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2023's Alan Wake II.
Business
Remedy's 2024-2025 opens with revenue boost, focus on non-Alan Wake projectsRemedy's 2024-2025 opens with revenue boost, focus on non-Alan Wake projects
byJustin Carter
Aug 9, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Business
Web game dev Arkadium launches publishing fund for third-party partnersWeb game dev Arkadium launches publishing fund for third-party partners
byJustin Carter
Aug 9, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Key art for Ara: History Untold. Three world leaders are made transparent with images of their empires faded bgehind them.
Business
Oxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launchOxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launch
byWesley LeBlanc
Aug 8, 2024
4 Min Read
The No More Robots logo
Business
'This is just a death cycle': No More Robots gets candid about the state of indie publishing'This is just a death cycle': No More Robots gets candid about the state of indie publishing
byChris Kerr
Aug 7, 2024
7 Min Read
Artemis hoists up a Chimera on a grassy field in key art for Mythmatch.
Production
Making Mythmatch with a healthier team cultureMaking Mythmatch with a healthier team culture
byAlan Wen
Aug 2, 2024
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

art of a tea pot brewing tea
Design
The Garden Path's savviest design decision: connecting to the cosmosThe Garden Path's savviest design decision: connecting to the cosmos
byDanielle Riendeau
Aug 9, 2024
2 Min Read
A person holds an Xbox controller as zoom effects blur the background.
Business
Games peripherals become a $10 billion marketGames peripherals become a $10 billion market
byDom Tait
Aug 9, 2024
3 Min Read
Photos of a PS3 and Xbox One controller.
Console
Game developers are still feeling the pull of last-generation consolesGame developers are still feeling the pull of last-generation consoles
byBryant Francis
Aug 8, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan