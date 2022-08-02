Logitech and Tencent are joining forces to create a new cloud gaming handheld that will launch later this year.

According to Logitech, the unnamed console will "support multiple cloud gaming services" and will combine its own expertise in hardware with Tencent's software nous.

Both companies are working with the Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now teams so players can access triple-A games when they're away from their console or PC.

"Logitech G and Tencent Games share a mutual vision of the future of gaming and are committed to ensuring the quality of experience comes together seamlessly to deliver on the exciting promise of gaming from the cloud," reads a Logitech blog post.

"Cloud gaming utilizes data center servers to stream video games to consumers. There’s no need to download or install PC or console games. Instead, games are rendered and played on remote servers, and users interact with them locally on their devices."

Daniel Wu, general manager of Tencent Games Smart Solution Innovation Lab, said the partnership represents a new opportunity for both companies to "push the frontiers of gaming devices." He added that Tencent chose to work with Logitech because of the hardware maker's experience creating console gaming gear and accessories.

Tencent, already a major player within China's lucrative game market, has expanded signifcnalty in recent months. The studio has sunk cash into multiple western studios including RiffRaff Games, Tequila Works, Inflexion Games, and 1C Entertainment.

Those moves come as officials in China continue to propose and implement new regulations that will significantly curtail how players engage with video games in the country, restricting both playtime and spending.