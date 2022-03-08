informa
Lightforge Games nets $15 million to create social RPG

The company was established last year by a group of Blizzard and Epic Games veterans.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 08, 2022
Lightforge.png

Fully-remote studio Lightforge Games has raised $15 million in Series A funding to continue expanding.

The company was established last year by a group of Blizzard and Epic Games veterans and is attempting to make a cross-platform social title where players can "create worlds and tell stories with unprecedented freedom."

The studio raised $5 million at launch, meaning it has secured $20 million in funding to date. The latest funding round was led by Bitkraft Ventures with participation from Galaxy Interactive, NetEase, and Dune Ventures.

Lightforge's debut project is being created using Unreal Engine 5 and will attempt to combine the creative elements of games like Minecraft or Roblox with the open-ended storytelling of tabletop RPGs.

“Games are at their best when they create a shared experience," commented studio CEO Matt Schembari. "Our team is building a game that looks to push the boundaries of the stories and worlds players can create together."

