Sponsored By

Lego and UNICEF team on game design toolbox prioritizing child safety

The RITEC Design Toolbox was conceived as a means for designers to 'ensure their products are aligned with best practices for children's well-being.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

November 21, 2024

3 Min Read
Logo for Lego & UNICEF's RITEC Design Toolbox.
Image via Lego/UNICEF.

At a Glance

  • Recent years have seen a greater focus on the game industry and ensuring its young players are in a safe environment.

UNICEF and Lego announced their collaboration on a recently released RITEC Design Toolbox (RDT), a guide for game designers on "[how to] incorporate support for children’s well-being into their design process."

According to the FAQ, the RDT encompasses different design facets (including UI and product design), and different management levels. Primarily, its purpose is to create a framework that "maps how the design of children’s digital experiences affects their well-being and provides guidance on how informed design choices can promote positive well-being outcomes."

In essence, LEGO and UNICEF want game designers to implement features that make online games safe for children to be themselves, connect with others their own age (and of different backgrounds and living situations), and grow their skills and as people. The suggested framework was developed in consultation with nearly 800 children across the globe, and covers key areas such as autonomy, safety, creativity, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

LegoUNI_RitecPoster.png

The key aspects of Lego/UNICEF's RDT framework.

For example, if a designer wanted to use the framework to develop experiences based around autonomy? They need to make sure the experience lets kids "feel in control and make decisions about their gameplay [and] develop their own strategies to survive and progress."

Likewise, DEI-focused experiences should allow children to see themselves through their custom-made in-game avatars, including options for different skin tones and hairstyles or "assertive technologies" like wheelchairs and other mobility aids. It may also mean designing experiences for kids who do not have consistent internet access, or who have limited hardware and funds.

Quotes from children surveyed further show they have thoughts on each aspect: in the Autonomy section, a group of Bulgarian children (aged 12-15 years old) say they enjoy titles that give "opportunities for a child to make different choices." A 9-year-old in Australia added that games like Goat Simulator have helped her process her emotions: "If I’m feeling angry, sometimes I just go headbutt a tree or something."

Concerns about video games' effect on kids have always been a talking point, and become more prominent within the past decade. It's only been relatively recently that the industry has made a greater effort to address this, as large game platforms like Roblox and Fortnite have increased their child safety measures to ensure their young players are interacting with the right people or know what player-made content they're getting into.

The risk of young players enduring harassment or witnessing supremacist ideology has also been an issue in recent years. Things have gotten to the point where the U.S. Congress and specific senators have taken platform holders like PlayStation and Valve to task for not addressing the pockets of extremism within their individual platforms and games more broadly.

More information on the RDT can be read here.

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for the Steam platform.
Business
Valve sets new guidelines for devs selling season passes on SteamValve sets new guidelines for devs selling season passes on Steam
byJustin Carter
Nov 21, 2024
2 Min Read
Screenshot of the 2023 MMO Blue Protocol.
Business
Bandai Namco dissolving online studio after Blue Protocol's collapseBandai Namco dissolving online studio after Blue Protocol's collapse
byJustin Carter
Nov 21, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Production
Classic Postmortem: Harmonix's Dance Central (2010)Classic Postmortem: Harmonix's Dance Central (2010)
byMarc Flury, Kasson Crookerand 3 more
Nov 21, 2024
24 Min Read
YoYo Games CEO Russell Kay holds a microphone against Game Developer's red background.
Programming
What GameMaker's 25-year run tells us about the game engine marketWhat GameMaker's 25-year run tells us about the game engine market
byBryant Francis
Nov 20, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Learning Video Game Design on the TabletopBook Excerpt: Learning Video Game Design on the Tabletop
byEthan Ham
Nov 19, 2024
24 Slides
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Audio
How to record a giant mech: Recording sound design with War Robots
How to record a giant mech: Recording sound design with War Robots

Nov 20, 2024

Design
The art of game balance: evolution
The art of game balance: evolution

Nov 18, 2024

Production
I designed economies for $150M games: here's my ultimate handbook
I designed economies for $150M games: here's my ultimate handbook

Nov 15, 2024