Sponsored By

Krafton delivers record annual revenue, now wants to secure 'big franchise IP'Krafton delivers record annual revenue, now wants to secure 'big franchise IP'

'We will accelerate the discovery of a new franchise IP to further reinforce our competitive edge.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 11, 2025

2 Min Read

PUBG maker Krafton delivered record revenue and operating profit during the last fiscal year.

As noted in its fiscal report for the year ended December 31, 2024, full-year revenue increased by 41.8 percent year-on-year to KRW 2.7 trillion ($1.85 billion). Operating profit rose by 54 percent year-on-year to KRW 1.2 trillion ($825.7 million).

The South Korean company said both of those figures represent all-time highs and were driven by the "continued expansion and sustainability of the PUBG IP."

Digging into the performance of its flagship franchise, Krafton said PUBG achieved its best revenue return on PC since 2018, while Battlegrounds Mobile India also delivered record-high traffic and revenue.

Krafton said it's committed to making "bold investments" in the franchise to ensure its success as an evergreen, multi-platform series.

The company currently has four new PUBG projects in development including an extraction shooter, tactical shooter, console-focused battle royale, and a hybrid casual project with less violence capable of targeting the "next generation" of players–which it views as children aged 12 and over.

The company said those work-in-progress entries in the PUBG universe will focus on "core gameplay validation and team building with a long-term perspective."

As explained by Krafton CEO CH Kim earlier this year, the company also believes it can leverage AI technology to push the franchise forward.

"While continuing to expand the PUBG IP, we will accelerate the discovery of a new franchise IP to further reinforce our competitive edge in the global gaming market," explained Kim, discussing the company's latest fiscal report.

"With our AI technology defining the future of gaming experiences, we aim to evolve beyond game development as a company that ultimately advances the global entertainment ecosystem.”

Krafton attempting to birth another colossal IP after PUBG proves its worth

Outlining its strategy for 2025, Krafton pledged to make "aggressive" investments into its production capabilities to secure a "big franchise IP."

In an earnings presentation, Krafton indicated it will invest in personnel, outsourcing, rent, leadership teams, and other "specialised" areas.

Last year, the company added a notable weapon to its production arsenal with the acquisition of HI-FI Rush maker Tango Gameworks–which had been on the brink of closure under previous owner Microsoft.

With more investments on the horizon, Krafton expects development costs to increase by KRW 300 billion ($206 million) annually over the next five years. Itl will also strive to publish more titles during that time.

Krafton believes its bid to deliver a colossal franchise represents an "all-out challenge" that can only be realised by "discovering new opportunities in games through originality."

The company already has a roster of titles in the pipeline it believes could fit the bill, including life simulation title Inzoi, mobile extraction RPG Dark and Darker, survival adventure Subnautica 2, and frontier life simulation Dinkum Together.

After firming up its vision for the next half-decade, Krafton has set itself a target of earning KRW 7 trillion ($4.8 billion) in annual revenue before 2030. 

Read more about:

KraftonFinancials

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Unity logo on a stylized background
Business
Report: Unity continues mass layoffs with 'abrupt' communications and 5am emailsReport: Unity continues mass layoffs with 'abrupt' communications and 5am emails
byChris Kerr
Feb 11, 2025
2 Min Read
Koei Tecmo signage outside a company building
Business
Koei Tecmo appoints new CEO as co-founders Yoichi and Keiko Erikawa step backKoei Tecmo appoints new CEO as co-founders Yoichi and Keiko Erikawa step back
byChris Kerr
Feb 11, 2025
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

A soldier from the ARMA series stands at the ready with an M-16.
Business
Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?Did you know the top brass at ARMA and DayZ studio Bohemia Interactive bought a 'disinformation outlet' in 2023?
Feb 11, 2025
8 Min Read
A magical pink flower on a balcony.
Design
Greenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanicsGreenheart Necromancer reinvents the idle game, shows how to rethink 'predatory' mechanics
byBryant Francis
Feb 6, 2025
8 Min Read
Matthew Handrahan's head and the Kepler Interactive logo against a pixelated blue background.
Business
Kepler Interactive says it's still worth betting on bold, interesting gamesKepler Interactive says it's still worth betting on bold, interesting games
byBryant Francis
Feb 3, 2025
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

ESA logo and company logos
Production
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative
ESA Brings top studios together at GDC to unveil new accessibility initiative

Feb 6, 2025

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025

Production
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine

Jan 17, 2025