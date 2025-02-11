PUBG maker Krafton delivered record revenue and operating profit during the last fiscal year.

As noted in its fiscal report for the year ended December 31, 2024, full-year revenue increased by 41.8 percent year-on-year to KRW 2.7 trillion ($1.85 billion). Operating profit rose by 54 percent year-on-year to KRW 1.2 trillion ($825.7 million).

The South Korean company said both of those figures represent all-time highs and were driven by the "continued expansion and sustainability of the PUBG IP."

Digging into the performance of its flagship franchise, Krafton said PUBG achieved its best revenue return on PC since 2018, while Battlegrounds Mobile India also delivered record-high traffic and revenue.

Krafton said it's committed to making "bold investments" in the franchise to ensure its success as an evergreen, multi-platform series.

The company currently has four new PUBG projects in development including an extraction shooter, tactical shooter, console-focused battle royale, and a hybrid casual project with less violence capable of targeting the "next generation" of players–which it views as children aged 12 and over.

The company said those work-in-progress entries in the PUBG universe will focus on "core gameplay validation and team building with a long-term perspective."

As explained by Krafton CEO CH Kim earlier this year, the company also believes it can leverage AI technology to push the franchise forward.

"While continuing to expand the PUBG IP, we will accelerate the discovery of a new franchise IP to further reinforce our competitive edge in the global gaming market," explained Kim, discussing the company's latest fiscal report.

"With our AI technology defining the future of gaming experiences, we aim to evolve beyond game development as a company that ultimately advances the global entertainment ecosystem.”

Krafton attempting to birth another colossal IP after PUBG proves its worth

Outlining its strategy for 2025, Krafton pledged to make "aggressive" investments into its production capabilities to secure a "big franchise IP."

In an earnings presentation, Krafton indicated it will invest in personnel, outsourcing, rent, leadership teams, and other "specialised" areas.

Last year, the company added a notable weapon to its production arsenal with the acquisition of HI-FI Rush maker Tango Gameworks–which had been on the brink of closure under previous owner Microsoft.

With more investments on the horizon, Krafton expects development costs to increase by KRW 300 billion ($206 million) annually over the next five years. Itl will also strive to publish more titles during that time.

Krafton believes its bid to deliver a colossal franchise represents an "all-out challenge" that can only be realised by "discovering new opportunities in games through originality."

The company already has a roster of titles in the pipeline it believes could fit the bill, including life simulation title Inzoi, mobile extraction RPG Dark and Darker, survival adventure Subnautica 2, and frontier life simulation Dinkum Together.

After firming up its vision for the next half-decade, Krafton has set itself a target of earning KRW 7 trillion ($4.8 billion) in annual revenue before 2030.