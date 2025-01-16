Trending
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
CEO CH Kim thinks Krafton's first-party teams and licensing deals can deliver another PUBG-sized success.
January 16, 2025
PUBG publisher Krafton has outlined its business strategy for the next five years, and the overall goal? Find a "big franchise IP."
During a recent company all-hands, CEO CH Kim discussed his plan to build its properties into long-term franchises "with a high potential for long-term success...that will build on the success of PUBG: Battlegrounds." The battle royale title has been a strong revenue driver for Krafton, and has two offshoots: a version of PUBG specifically for India, and the spinoff game New State Mobile, available worldwide on iOS and Android.
Part of Krafton's plan involves its first-party teams, which include Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, and the recently-revived Tango Gameworks. Krafton will "boost investment" into those 14 studios to help "enhance pipelines, attract top-tier talent, and further specialize development capabilities."
Additionally, it's looking to "evolve" its studio management system. To reach "sustainable growth," it will "efficiently allocate resources" across all stages of game development "to maximize the potential of its most competitive IPs."
Finally, Krafton aims to "actively expand its userbase and revenue" through diversification. Kim mentioned second-party publishing and licensing, such as its agreement with Pocketpair to create a mobile version of Palworld.
At the all-hands, Kim affirmed this three-part plan would "aim to drive exponential growth in [our] corporate value."
Throughout 2024, Krafton made sizable investments into new studios Red Rover and Eschatology Entertainment, plus non-game video platform Spoon Labs. Kim's plan doesn't address how those factor into the company's mid or long-term plans, such as potential acquistions. Likewise, he doesn't bring up deep learning or using generative AI in the company's titles, which he showed interest in last year.
Read more about:Krafton
You May Also Like
Trending
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Snapping Your Career into Place with Ben Brode: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 48Nov 27, 2024
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024