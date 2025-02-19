Sponsored By

Konami raises base salaries of Japanese workers for fourth year in a row

The developer hopes the pay increase for its full-time workers in Japan 'creates a stable and rewarding environment for our employees.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

February 19, 2025

Key art for 2024's Silent Hill 2 remake.
Image via Bloober Team/Konami.

  • Konami is raising base salaries comes weeks after it touted the Silent Hill 2 remake's surging sales.

For the fourth consecutive fiscal year, Konami will increase the base salary for its Japanese developers starting in March 2026.

In a translated announcement, the Silent Hill maker said the raise increases pay by ¥5,000 (or $32) per month–or ¥60,000 ($395) per year. It applies to full-time employees of its domestic groups in the aim of "creating a stable and rewarding environment for employees."

Additionally, the starting salary for new graduates is being raised from the "traditional" ¥300,000 ($1,977) to ¥305,000 ($2,010).

"We will continue to make human capital investments, including this base-up of basic salary, to improve employee engagement and continue to strive to create better products and services," wrote Konami.

Japanese developers have frequently (and recently) given their full-time workers pay raises. Along with Konami, Elden Ring creator FromSoftware increased salary pay last year, as have Capcom and Atlus.

Earlier in February, Konami changed its revenue forecast for the fiscal quarter in light of Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2. The remake of the beloved PlayStation 2 game sold 2 million copies (as of December 31, 2024), and exceeded the developer's expectations, resulting in a 32 percent year-over-year growth for its Digital Contents revenue.

The publisher's next title is another remake: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a remake of the 2004 stealth-action game expected to release on August 28.





