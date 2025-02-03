Silent Hill 2 remake has sold over 2 million copies worldwide to bolster the coffers of publisher Konami.

As noted in the Japanese company's fiscal report for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, revenue within the Digital Contents division (which houses its video game business) increased by 32 percent year-on-year to 228 billion yen ($1.47 billion).

Operating profit within the segment rose by 52.7 percent year-on-year to 80.5 billion yen ($521.1 million).

Digging into those results, Konami lauded the performance of Bloober Team's remake of Silent Hill 2 and said the horror title "continues to increase its sales."

It described the decision to develop remakes as a "new initiative" within its console game business. Konami intends to continue the trend with the upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3.

Elsewhere, Konami revealed its eFootball franchise has exceeded 800 million lifetime downloads and said the free-to-play soccer sim continues remains a strong performer.

Discussing its mobile game business, the company highlighted the longevity of Professional Baseball Spirits A (Ace) and Jikkyou Pawafuru Puroyakyu, which have both been on the market for almost a decade. It also outlined plans to develop a Yu-Gi-Oh! project to celebrate the card games 25th anniversary.

Based on its current performance, Konami has upwardly revised its Digital Entertainment forecast and now expects the segment to deliver 290 billion yen in revenue and 88.5 billion yen in operating profit by the end of the fiscal year in March 2025.

The company has also upwardly revised its full-year consolidated revenue forecast by 14.3 percent to 412 billion yen.