The Japanese publisher said Bloober Team's remake is exceeding expectations.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 3, 2025

A screenshot from Silent Hill showing a character surveying an eerie forest vista
Image via Konami

Silent Hill 2 remake has sold over 2 million copies worldwide to bolster the coffers of publisher Konami.

As noted in the Japanese company's fiscal report for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, revenue within the Digital Contents division (which houses its video game business) increased by 32 percent year-on-year to 228 billion yen ($1.47 billion).

Operating profit within the segment rose by 52.7 percent year-on-year to 80.5 billion yen ($521.1 million).

Digging into those results, Konami lauded the performance of Bloober Team's remake of Silent Hill 2 and said the horror title "continues to increase its sales."

It described the decision to develop remakes as a "new initiative" within its console game business. Konami intends to continue the trend with the upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3.

Elsewhere, Konami revealed its eFootball franchise has exceeded 800 million lifetime downloads and said the free-to-play soccer sim continues remains a strong performer.

Discussing its mobile game business, the company highlighted the longevity of Professional Baseball Spirits A (Ace) and Jikkyou Pawafuru Puroyakyu, which have both been on the market for almost a decade. It also outlined plans to develop a Yu-Gi-Oh! project to celebrate the card games 25th anniversary.

Based on its current performance, Konami has upwardly revised its Digital Entertainment forecast and now expects the segment to deliver 290 billion yen in revenue and 88.5 billion yen in operating profit by the end of the fiscal year in March 2025.

The company has also upwardly revised its full-year consolidated revenue forecast by 14.3 percent to 412 billion yen.

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

Matthew Handrahan's head and the Kepler Interactive logo against a pixelated blue background.
Business
Kepler Interactive says it's still worth betting on bold, interesting gamesKepler Interactive says it's still worth betting on bold, interesting games
byBryant Francis
Feb 3, 2025
7 Min Read
Brynn stares down a giant magical automaton with a crown of fire.
Design
How Eternal Strands' creators cooked up an ambitious physics system with a small teamHow Eternal Strands' creators cooked up an ambitious physics system with a small team
byBryant Francis
Jan 27, 2025
9 Min Read
The Doom Slayer bashes a shield into a demon's head as other demons charge him.
Design
Doom: The Dark Ages' development details shine light on the state of modern triple-A productionDoom: The Dark Ages' development details shine light on the state of modern triple-A production
byBryant Francis
Jan 22, 2025
7 Min Read
