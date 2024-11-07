Sponsored By

Kojima Productions acquires Death Stranding's IP rights

Delivery!

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

November 7, 2024

Sam Porter Bridges in 2019's Death Stranding.
Image via Kojima Productions.

  • The original Death Stranding comes to Xbox Series X|S as Kojima Productions develops its sequel, due out next year.

Death Stranding is five years old, and its rights have been delivered back to Kojima Productions.

Director Hideo Kojima revealed the news today, telling press (like IGN) his studio now has full ownership of the IP from original publisher 505 Games. To further mark the occasion, Kojima Productions has released the game's Director's Cut on Xbox Series X|S and Amazon Luna.

In Kojima's announcement, he affirmed the studio would bring the Death Stranding property "to more platforms and audiences." Last year, he revealed his company was working with A24 on a live-action film that will explore the titular Death Stranding event.

Death Stranding originally released in November 2019 on the PlayStation 4, followed by Windows and PlayStation 5 in 2020 and 2021. It was the first game from Kojima following his public split from Konami with the Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

While it saw critical acclaim with its initial release, it grew in higher regard after becoming unexpectedly timely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commercially, Death Stranding has sold 5 million copies, as of mid-2021. Kojima Productions recently noted it's earned 19 million players across PlayStation consoles and PC, and a sequel is currently in production for the PlayStation 5.

This is also the second IP that 505 Games has given back this year. In February, Remedy Entertainment took full ownership of its supernatural title Control as part of its push to turn that game into a larger franchise—which presently spans a sequel, a multiplayer spinoff, and potentially jumping to film or TV.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

