The Japanese company wants to build success on an ethos of 'creativity and contribution.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

February 11, 2025

Koei Tecmo signage outside a company building
Image via Koei Tecmo

Dynasty Warriors and Ninja Gaiden developer Koei Tecmo has appointed Hisashi Koinuma as its new CEO.

Koinuma will begin his tenure as representative director, president, and CEO starting on April 1, 2025. He previously served as representative director and COO of Koei Tecmo Games.

He replaces outgoing president and CEO, Yoichi Erikawa, who will remain with the company as representative director and chairman of Koei Tecmo Holdings.

It's a notable shift for the Japanese company. Yoichi Erikawa founded Koei Tecmo alongside his wife Keiko Erikawa in 1978. Back then, the company was simply known as 'Koei' and focused on personal computer sales. It soon pivoted into game development and eventually adopted its current moniker following a merger with Tecmo in 2008.

Keiko Erikawa will also be shuffling roles and intends to step down as representative director and chairman to become director and chairman emeritus.

Both co-founders will also relinquish their leadership positions within Koei Tecmo Games. Hisashi Koinuma will subsequently lead the division as representative director, president, CEO, and COO.

More shifts at Koei Tecmo

With that leadership shift on the horizon, Koei Tecmo will initiate an absorption-type company split to establish Koei Tecmo Corporate Finance as a new subsidiary. The investment functions of Koei Tecmo Games will be bundled into the new division.

The Japanese company said the move will "strengthen governance related to investment functions and achieve optimal cash management." Koei Tecmo Games will continue conducting business as usual following the split.

Looking ahead, Koei Tecmo said it intends to become the "world's number one digital entertainment company" under its new leadership team by channelling the spirit of "creativity and contribution."

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

