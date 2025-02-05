Warhorse's Kingdom Come: Deliverance II sold 1 million copies on launch day.

For comparison, the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance reached that milestone two weeks after its release in 2018. In its first two days, that game sold 500,000 copies, and hit 2 million copies within its first year.

Deliverance II is also outpacing its predecessor in player numbers: at time of writing, SteamDB shows the sequel opened to 166,046 concurrent players. The first game launched at 96,069 players.

"We're beyond grateful for your support," wrote Warhorse. "Thank you for making [our game] a triumph!"

Who wants to sell 1 million copies?

The sales jump between the two Kingdom Come games is a notable achievement, and continues the trend of Embracer's major sequels opening strong. In 2023, Dead Island 2 sold 1 million copies in its launch weekend, and Remnant II sold the same amount in a week.

Its 2024 slate was not as strong, but that was partially owed to Deliverance II and other titles (namely, Hyper Light Breaker and Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core) being pushed into 2025.

As of late 2024, the first Kingdom Come sold 8 million copies. Deliverance II currently holds the top spot on Steam's best-seller chart, which means it may reach or surpass the first game before 2025 is over.