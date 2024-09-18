Kabam shuts down Disney Mirrorverse after 2.5 years

Kabam Entertainment is shutting down Disney Mirrorverse on December 16 and has already pulled the mobile action RPG from Android and iOS stores.

A specific reason wasn't given for the sunsetting, but the studio said players who still have the game downloaded can keep playing until the end date, including "remaining content released over the coming weeks which wraps up this Mirrorverse storyline."

In-app purchases have also been stopped in preparation for the December 16 shutdown date.

Mirrorverse was released in 2022 and marked Kabam's third Disney game after Marvel Contest of Champions and Star Wars: Uprising. The game featured several Disney characters reimagined in an original storyline.

"Being able to create this game, and evolving beloved characters and worlds in new and imaginative ways has been a labor of love and our great honor," wrote Kabam. "Our sincere thanks to our amazing community of players, who have made this journey unforgettable."

Kabam pulled the plug on Uprising in 2016 after it failed to sustain itself. According to PocketGamer, Mirrorverse may have had the same issue: player spending reportedly peaked in July 2022 not long after its launch, and has been on the decline since then.

Meanwhile, Contest of Champions is still playable and will turn ten years old on December 10, just days before Mirrorverse goes offline.