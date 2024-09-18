Kabam shuts down Disney Mirrorverse after 2.5 years

September 18, 2024
Kabam Entertainment is shutting down Disney Mirrorverse on December 16 and has already pulled the mobile action RPG from Android and iOS stores.
A specific reason wasn't given for the sunsetting, but the studio said players who still have the game downloaded can keep playing until the end date, including "remaining content released over the coming weeks which wraps up this Mirrorverse storyline."
In-app purchases have also been stopped in preparation for the December 16 shutdown date.
Mirrorverse was released in 2022 and marked Kabam's third Disney game after Marvel Contest of Champions and Star Wars: Uprising. The game featured several Disney characters reimagined in an original storyline.
"Being able to create this game, and evolving beloved characters and worlds in new and imaginative ways has been a labor of love and our great honor," wrote Kabam. "Our sincere thanks to our amazing community of players, who have made this journey unforgettable."
Kabam pulled the plug on Uprising in 2016 after it failed to sustain itself. According to PocketGamer, Mirrorverse may have had the same issue: player spending reportedly peaked in July 2022 not long after its launch, and has been on the decline since then.
Meanwhile, Contest of Champions is still playable and will turn ten years old on December 10, just days before Mirrorverse goes offline.
About the Author
You May Also Like
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42Apr 30, 2024