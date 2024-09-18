Sponsored By

Kabam shuts down Disney Mirrorverse after 2.5 years

Disney's crossover action-RPG for iOS and Android goes offline (and ends its 'current chapter') on December 16.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 18, 2024

1 Min Read
Merida and Maleficent in Disney Mirrorverse.
Image via Kabam/Disney.

Kabam Entertainment is shutting down Disney Mirrorverse on December 16 and has already pulled the mobile action RPG from Android and iOS stores.

A specific reason wasn't given for the sunsetting, but the studio said players who still have the game downloaded can keep playing until the end date, including "remaining content released over the coming weeks which wraps up this Mirrorverse storyline."

In-app purchases have also been stopped in preparation for the December 16 shutdown date.

Mirrorverse was released in 2022 and marked Kabam's third Disney game after Marvel Contest of Champions and Star Wars: Uprising. The game featured several Disney characters reimagined in an original storyline.

"Being able to create this game, and evolving beloved characters and worlds in new and imaginative ways has been a labor of love and our great honor," wrote Kabam. "Our sincere thanks to our amazing community of players, who have made this journey unforgettable."

Kabam pulled the plug on Uprising in 2016 after it failed to sustain itself. According to PocketGamer, Mirrorverse may have had the same issue: player spending reportedly peaked in July 2022 not long after its launch, and has been on the decline since then.

Meanwhile, Contest of Champions is still playable and will turn ten years old on December 10, just days before Mirrorverse goes offline.

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot from Full Circle's skate.
Business
EA's Skate revival is riding into Early AccessEA's Skate revival is riding into Early Access
byJustin Carter
Sep 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for the magic battle royale Spellbreak.
Business
Proletariat's Spellbreak lives on as a free, player-run gameProletariat's Spellbreak lives on as a free, player-run game
byJustin Carter
Sep 18, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Inside the cute and creepy world of Penko ParkInside the cute and creepy world of Penko Park
byJoel Couture
Sep 18, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: How custom tools made the 2D photo mode of A Highland Song singDeep Dive: How custom tools made the 2D photo mode of A Highland Song sing
byJoseph Humfrey
Sep 17, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Alekon lets players make the picture perfect photo albumAlekon lets players make the picture perfect photo album
byJoel Couture
Sep 16, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Marketing
Pro tips for indie boothingPro tips for indie boothing
byDeborah Chantson
Sep 18, 2024
10 Min Read
An older woman smiles at the camera, holding one of her own.
Art
What basic photography tips can teach us about making better photo modesWhat basic photography tips can teach us about making better photo modes
byBryant Francis
Sep 17, 2024
10 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
The eye of the beholder: Measuring player success in photography gamesThe eye of the beholder: Measuring player success in photography games
byMichelle Olson
Sep 16, 2024
14 Min Read