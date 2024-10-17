Sponsored By

It Takes Two sales top 20 million copies as Hazelight teases next project

Hazelight's 2021 game continues to sell, sell, sell while the studio looks ahead to its next venture.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 17, 2024

Key art for 2021's It Takes Two.
Image via Hazelight Studios/EA.

Sales for It Takes Two have now exceeded 20 million copies, revealed Hazelight Studios.

The co-op (and relationship-focused) adventure game had sold 16 million copies as of this past March, and has continually grown since its launch in 2021. Hazelight thanked "every one of the millions upon millions who have enjoyed their time with Cody and May."

"You’re the best fans in the world," it added, "[and] how you have embraced our game is blowing our minds!"

Hazelight's next game

Along with the milestone, Hazelight has also begun teasing out its next game. The developer cheekily posted a picture of the "New IP's" script with the title and release window blurred out.

As with It Takes Two and 2018's A Way Out, this new title will be published by EA through its Originals banner.

Founder Josef Fares gave a tease of his own, saying the game's full, two-word title starts with a 'S' and ends with an 'n.' Other than that, he "can’t wait to show it soon."

EA

