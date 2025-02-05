Sponsored By

Iron Galaxy lays off 66 developers in 'last resort' lifesaving effortIron Galaxy lays off 66 developers in 'last resort' lifesaving effort

The longtime support developer hoped to withstand this winter's wave of industry layoffs, but 'ran out of room' to survive.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

February 5, 2025

Screenshot from 2022's Rumbleverse.
Image via Iron Galaxy.

  • After a number of cost-cutting measures, Iron Galaxy is cutting staff to ensure its 'long-term survival.'

Developer Iron Galaxy has eliminated 66 positions across its development and support teams.

The studio, which created Rumbleverse and helped develop the recent Last of Us remasters, explained it's made "sacrifices" over the years to protect its teams from the layoff waves. But after this past winter, it's "run out of room" to weather the current industry tumult.

"This was a means of last resort for us," it wrote. "It’s a measure we do not take lightly to enable our long-term survival."

Iron Galaxy is the latest studio we've seen to cut staff, following reports of reductions at ProbablyMonsters earlier today. Both are the first to conduct layoffs in February; January ended with layoffs at BioWare, Bend Studio, and Phoenix Labs.

In its statement, Iron Galaxy affirmed its commitment to working with its development partners, and hopes to continue "exploring new ways to support an industry we love and keep working towards its ongoing recovery."

"We thank [our former teammates] for working with us," it concluded. "We’ll be doing everything we can to support them in the search for the next phase of their careers. [...] We are sorry to see them go."

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

