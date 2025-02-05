Developer Iron Galaxy has eliminated 66 positions across its development and support teams.

The studio, which created Rumbleverse and helped develop the recent Last of Us remasters, explained it's made "sacrifices" over the years to protect its teams from the layoff waves. But after this past winter, it's "run out of room" to weather the current industry tumult.

"This was a means of last resort for us," it wrote. "It’s a measure we do not take lightly to enable our long-term survival."

Iron Galaxy is the latest studio we've seen to cut staff, following reports of reductions at ProbablyMonsters earlier today. Both are the first to conduct layoffs in February; January ended with layoffs at BioWare, Bend Studio, and Phoenix Labs.

In its statement, Iron Galaxy affirmed its commitment to working with its development partners, and hopes to continue "exploring new ways to support an industry we love and keep working towards its ongoing recovery."

"We thank [our former teammates] for working with us," it concluded. "We’ll be doing everything we can to support them in the search for the next phase of their careers. [...] We are sorry to see them go."