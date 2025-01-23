Before he retires from Insomniac Games, founder and CEO Ted Price will be inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences' (AIAS) Hall of Fame.

Price will be honored during February's DICE Awards in recognition for his long tenure at the PlayStation studio. In its announcement, Academy president Meggan Scavio deemed him "a visionary and steadfast leader. Ted has left an indelible mark on our industry, and his legacy encompasses a portfolio of beloved and critically acclaimed games, a studio that holds him in the highest regard, and a profound impact on the Academy itself."

Earlier this week, Price revealed he's going to leave Insomniac and the larger game industry in March. After his departure, Insomniac will be led by longtime employees Ryan Scheider, Jen Huang, and Chad Dezern.

Schneider will present the award to Price, and described him to the Academy as "a Hall of Fame game development leader and an even better human. [...] He embodies Insomniac’s vision of making a positive and lasting impact on people’s lives, inspiring countless employees, partners and players in a truly remarkable legacy."

Ted Price and PlayStation's AIAS history

Previously, Price served as the Academy's chairman and vice chairman, and hosted its Game Maker's Notebook podcast. He joins previous Hall of Fame inductees such as longtime Mario composer Koji Kondo, NetherRealm's Ed Boon, and fellow PlayStation alum Connie Booth.

During her time at PlayStation, Booth had a key hand in developing several key franchises for the brand, including Insomniac's very own Ratchet and Clank, Resistance, and Marvel's Spider-Man. The pair make for the only two Sony representatives in the Hall of Fame.

The DICE Awards, and Price's induction into the AIAS Hall of Fame, will air on Thursday, February 13.