Sponsored By

Insomniac Games founder Ted Price will join the AIAS Hall of FameInsomniac Games founder Ted Price will join the AIAS Hall of Fame

Going out on a high note.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

January 23, 2025

2 Min Read
Headshot of Insomniac Games CEO/founder Ted Price.
Image via Insomniac Games/PlayStation.

At a Glance

  • The AIAS is recognizing Price for starting Insomniac and growing it into 'one of the industry's most prolific developers.'

Before he retires from Insomniac Games, founder and CEO Ted Price will be inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences' (AIAS) Hall of Fame.

Price will be honored during February's DICE Awards in recognition for his long tenure at the PlayStation studio. In its announcement, Academy president Meggan Scavio deemed him "a visionary and steadfast leader. Ted has left an indelible mark on our industry, and his legacy encompasses a portfolio of beloved and critically acclaimed games, a studio that holds him in the highest regard, and a profound impact on the Academy itself."

Earlier this week, Price revealed he's going to leave Insomniac and the larger game industry in March. After his departure, Insomniac will be led by longtime employees Ryan Scheider, Jen Huang, and Chad Dezern.

Schneider will present the award to Price, and described him to the Academy as "a Hall of Fame game development leader and an even better human. [...] He embodies Insomniac’s vision of making a positive and lasting impact on people’s lives, inspiring countless employees, partners and players in a truly remarkable legacy."

Ted Price and PlayStation's AIAS history

Previously, Price served as the Academy's chairman and vice chairman, and hosted its Game Maker's Notebook podcast. He joins previous Hall of Fame inductees such as longtime Mario composer Koji Kondo, NetherRealm's Ed Boon, and fellow PlayStation alum Connie Booth.

During her time at PlayStation, Booth had a key hand in developing several key franchises for the brand, including Insomniac's very own Ratchet and Clank, Resistance, and Marvel's Spider-Man. The pair make for the only two Sony representatives in the Hall of Fame.

The DICE Awards, and Price's induction into the AIAS Hall of Fame, will air on Thursday, February 13.

Read more about:

[Company] PlayStation

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key graphic for the newly rebranded company, Everplay Group.
Business
Team17 rebrands to Everplay as business has 'greatly evolved'Team17 rebrands to Everplay as business has 'greatly evolved'
byJustin Carter
Jan 23, 2025
1 Min Read
Key art for the now-canceled 2D game, Earthblade.
Business
Celeste maker Extremely OK cancels Earthblade amid team strife, development strugglesCeleste maker Extremely OK cancels Earthblade amid team strife, development struggles
byJustin Carter
Jan 23, 2025
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

The Doom Slayer bashes a shield into a demon's head as other demons charge him.
Design
Doom: The Dark Ages' development details shine light on the state of modern triple-A productionDoom: The Dark Ages' development details shine light on the state of modern triple-A production
byBryant Francis
Jan 22, 2025
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-AdventuresBook Excerpt: World Design for 2D Action-Adventures
byChristopher Totten, Adrian Sandoval
Jan 9, 2025
50 Min Read
Sweeping environmental details of Pandora
Audio
Deep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraDeep Dive: Sound design for the living world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
bySylvain Livenais
Jan 6, 2025
17 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

A robotic middle finger emerges from a laptop screen.
Business
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI
Developers still aren't warming up to generative AI

Jan 22, 2025

Production
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine
A developer's guide to effective localization in Unreal Engine

Jan 17, 2025

A mock speedometer showing an acceleration from 2024 to 2025.
Business
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data
Five takeaways from Matthew Ball's 2025 State of Gaming data

Jan 16, 2025