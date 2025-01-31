Netherlands' leading game business event, Indigo, will return in 2025 in an independent capacity.

The conference had previously been organized in collaboration with incubator Dutch Game Garden (DGG), which last year announced it would be ceasing activities in 2025.

Although DGG is winding down, Indigo organizers have confirmed the conference will return this year as a two-day event in Rotterdam. The show will take place on May 27 and May 28 at the World Trade Center.

Indigo under new management

To ensure its survival, Indigo is being transferred into a new non-profit foundation called Benelux Games Promotional Initiative (BGPI), which aims to promote game development companies and individuals in the region.

The new-look event will be supported by the Dutch Games Association (DGA), the municipality of Rotterdam, and the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF).

"We are very grateful for the collaboration of the DGA, the municipality of Rotterdam, and VAF. It helps us get started, but now it’s up to the game industry to truly support Indigo. The continuation of Indigo must be carried by the companies in our sector," said BGPI chair Geoff van den Ouden in a press release.

"Established studios contribute to growing the market, while new talent gets the opportunity to launch something from the Benelux. If everyone invests according to their means, the future of both the game industry and Indigo is very promising."

Indigo organizers believe hosting an international B2B event in the Netherlands will allow Dutch developers and creatives to establish themselves on the world stage.