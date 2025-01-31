Trending
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
The event, billed as the largest B2B game showcase in the region, is returning in 2025.
January 31, 2025
Netherlands' leading game business event, Indigo, will return in 2025 in an independent capacity.
The conference had previously been organized in collaboration with incubator Dutch Game Garden (DGG), which last year announced it would be ceasing activities in 2025.
Although DGG is winding down, Indigo organizers have confirmed the conference will return this year as a two-day event in Rotterdam. The show will take place on May 27 and May 28 at the World Trade Center.
To ensure its survival, Indigo is being transferred into a new non-profit foundation called Benelux Games Promotional Initiative (BGPI), which aims to promote game development companies and individuals in the region.
The new-look event will be supported by the Dutch Games Association (DGA), the municipality of Rotterdam, and the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF).
"We are very grateful for the collaboration of the DGA, the municipality of Rotterdam, and VAF. It helps us get started, but now it’s up to the game industry to truly support Indigo. The continuation of Indigo must be carried by the companies in our sector," said BGPI chair Geoff van den Ouden in a press release.
"Established studios contribute to growing the market, while new talent gets the opportunity to launch something from the Benelux. If everyone invests according to their means, the future of both the game industry and Indigo is very promising."
Indigo organizers believe hosting an international B2B event in the Netherlands will allow Dutch developers and creatives to establish themselves on the world stage.
You May Also Like
Trending
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Snapping Your Career into Place with Ben Brode: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 48Nov 27, 2024
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024