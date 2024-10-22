Sponsored By

Indie horror hit Crow Country sells over 100,000 copies

The Snipperclips creators reached the impressive milestone in under six months.

Tom Regan, Contributing Editor

October 22, 2024

PlayStation 1 inspired horror title Crow Country has sold 100,000 copies since May. A week after Crow Country's release on Nintendo Switch, London-based developer SFB Games announced that it had reached the impressive milestone.

Two third of copies sold were via Steam, with the rest split between PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

"100k copies in under 6 months is far beyond our highest hopes for Crow Country!"Tom Vian of SFB Games said, via press release. "It's been incredible to see so many people enjoy the game and recommend it to each other, especially now in the run up to Halloween. Thank you so much to everyone who's played so far!"

Counting Crows

The news comes the same week Crow Country arrives on PS4. SFB Games, previously best known for Nintendo Switch launch title Snipperclips: Cut it Out Together is a studio that comprises brothers Tom and Adam Vian.

2024 has been a great year for indies, with titles like Palworld, Animal Well and Balatro all becoming huge hits.

