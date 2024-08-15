Pantaloon helps out indie devs with free resource hub

Newsletter platform and indie advocate Pantaloon is paying it forward to other indie studios with a free platform to help those interested in self-publishing.

The titular hub includes brand plans and guidelines, templates for press releases and pitch decks, and a campaign roadmap. Per Pantaloon, the hub will be updated with new resources on a monthly basis.

Indie teams have been no stranger to helping each other, but that typically takes the form of a publishing label for teams in a similar position. For those wanting to self-publish (either by necessity or choice), Pantaloon's hub will be invaluable.

Pantaloon seeks to "expose as much of the publishing machine as possible"

Founder Jamin Smith noted that with the industry's "fraught year," self-publishing may be more likely for among smaller teams. "We want to expose as much of the publishing machine as possible and connect developers with tools and services that can help," he explained.

"Even for studios that are looking to pursue a publisher—for funding or any other reason—we hope to offer the knowledge and confidence required to be an active partner on the commercial side of the fence."

Pantaloon's Publishing Hub can be accessed here, completely for free.