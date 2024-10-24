Indie boxing game Undisputed sells one million units in a week

Indie boxing game Undisputed has sold over a million copies in its first week. The first major boxing game in over a decade, Undisputed was initially released via Early Access in January 2023, before launching on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 11.

"We are absolutely blown away by the reception to Undisputed,” said Ash Habib, Founder and CEO of developer Steel City Interactive. "Our ambition remains to create the new benchmark for combat sports games. Surpassing this milestone shows us that we are well on the way to achieving that."

Undisputed is the first licensed boxing game since 2011's Fight Night Champion from EA. Created by a team of 70, founded by three brothers in Sheffield, England, Steel City Interactive’s debut features three of the four major boxing leagues and a roster of over 70 licensed fighters—an impressive feat for an indie game.

Undisputed has launched to mixed critical reviews, with the first-time developers describing their debut game as "a great foundation to build on."

It's a knockout

While EA has found success with its UFC titles, Undisputed's reception shows that there is pent up demand for this long-ignored genre. Steel City Interactive teases that there will be more games in the future, stating that "there is much more to come with the Undisputed franchise."