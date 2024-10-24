Sponsored By

Indie boxing game Undisputed sells one million units in a week

Heavyweight champion.

Tom Regan, Contributing Editor

October 24, 2024

1 Min Read
Undisputed screenshot showing a boxer narrowly avoiding a punch
Steel City Interactive

Indie boxing game Undisputed has sold over a million copies in its first week. The first major boxing game in over a decade, Undisputed was initially released via Early Access in January 2023, before launching on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 11.

"We are absolutely blown away by the reception to Undisputed,” said Ash Habib, Founder and CEO of developer Steel City Interactive. "Our ambition remains to create the new benchmark for combat sports games. Surpassing this milestone shows us that we are well on the way to achieving that."

Undisputed is the first licensed boxing game since 2011's Fight Night Champion from EA. Created by a team of 70, founded by three brothers in Sheffield, England, Steel City Interactive’s debut features three of the four major boxing leagues and a roster of over 70 licensed fighters—an impressive feat for an indie game.

Undisputed has launched to mixed critical reviews, with the first-time developers describing their debut game as "a great foundation to build on."

It's a knockout

While EA has found success with its UFC titles, Undisputed's reception shows that there is pent up demand for this long-ignored genre. Steel City Interactive teases that there will be more games in the future, stating that "there is much more to come with the Undisputed franchise."

About the Author

Tom Regan

Tom Regan

Contributing Editor, Game Developer

Tom Regan is a freelance journalist covering games, music and technology from London, England. The former Games Editor at Wikia’s Fandom, Tom is now a regular critic and reporter at The Guardian, specialising in telling the human stories behind game development. You can read his writing on games in the newspaper, as well as his musings on technology and pop culture in outlets like NME, Metal Hammer, Gamesradar, VGC and EDGE, to name but a few.

See more from Tom Regan
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2013's The Bureau: XCOM Declassified.
Business
Ex-Irrational devs look back on the XCOM shooter that wasn'tEx-Irrational devs look back on the XCOM shooter that wasn't
byJustin Carter
Oct 24, 2024
3 Min Read
Beyond Good and Evil 2 keyart featuring female protagonist and a monkey companion
Business
Fawzi Mesmar joins Beyond Good and Evil 2 team as creative directorFawzi Mesmar joins Beyond Good and Evil 2 team as creative director
byTom Regan
Oct 24, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Classic Postmortem: NanaOnSha's Haunt (2012)Classic Postmortem: NanaOnSha's Haunt (2012)
byDewi Tanner
Oct 24, 2024
23 Min Read
A woman casts purple magic with a staff. A blue-faced fantasy character stands behind her.
Design
Avowed director Carrie Patel explains how Obsidian pushes boundaries in the fantasy genreAvowed director Carrie Patel explains how Obsidian pushes boundaries in the fantasy genre
byBryant Francis
Oct 24, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Postmortem: Bringing The Cycle: Frontier to Unreal Editor for FortnitePostmortem: Bringing The Cycle: Frontier to Unreal Editor for Fortnite
byAlexandra Norman, Michał Lorczak and 1 more
Oct 22, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
5 tips for no-bull indie game design
5 tips for no-bull indie game design

Oct 24, 2024

The number 10 in green and blue lighting.
Business
One lesson from 10 years of writing for Game Developer
One lesson from 10 years of writing for Game Developer

Oct 24, 2024

Design
Fog of Woe: What the Silent Hill 2 remake gets right about immersing players in its world
Fog of Woe: What the Silent Hill 2 remake gets right about immersing players in its world

Oct 23, 2024