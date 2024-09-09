Incubator program Dutch Game Garden is shutting down in 2025

After 17 years, the Dutch Game Garden will close down in January 2025.

The incubator program for Dutch studios explained its closure was brought about by "changes in opportunities and focus for public funding. [This] makes it no longer possible to realize a balanced budget that allows the continuation of activities in a responsible manner."

Over 130 developers benefitted from Dutch Game Garden

DGG was founded in 2008, and over the years, saw over 130 developers take part in its program. In its own words, the organization "always provided fertile ground for innovation and collaboration within the entire Dutch games industry."

During its lifetime, the Dutch Game Garden was involved in several resource projects for developers, including online courses about game business, and a tracker for trends and developments in the Netherlands.

While dismayed at the DGG's upcoming end, chairman Peter Laanen said he was "proud of what we achieved over the past 17 years, and the effect our efforts have had on the Dutch games industry. [...] We look back with satisfaction on everything we have accomplished together."

Managing director Jan-Pieter van Seventer echoed Laanen's words, and thanked "all our partners, employees, companies, and the entire game community for their support and trust during all these years."