Sponsored By

Incubator program Dutch Game Garden is shutting down in 2025

During its 17-year run, the Netherlands-based incubator became a 'cornerstone' for the Dutch games industry and played a 'crucial role' in its growth.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 9, 2024

1 Min Read
Logo for the Dutch Game Garden.
Image via Dutch Game` Garden.

After 17 years, the Dutch Game Garden will close down in January 2025.

The incubator program for Dutch studios explained its closure was brought about by "changes in opportunities and focus for public funding. [This] makes it no longer possible to realize a balanced budget that allows the continuation of activities in a responsible manner."

Over 130 developers benefitted from Dutch Game Garden

DGG was founded in 2008, and over the years, saw over 130 developers take part in its program. In its own words, the organization "always provided fertile ground for innovation and collaboration within the entire Dutch games industry."

During its lifetime, the Dutch Game Garden was involved in several resource projects for developers, including online courses about game business, and a tracker for trends and developments in the Netherlands.

While dismayed at the DGG's upcoming end, chairman Peter Laanen said he was "proud of what we achieved over the past 17 years, and the effect our efforts have had on the Dutch games industry. [...] We look back with satisfaction on everything we have accomplished together."

Managing director Jan-Pieter van Seventer echoed Laanen's words, and thanked "all our partners, employees, companies, and the entire game community for their support and trust during all these years."

Read more about:

Culture

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Concept art for Destiny 2's "Codename: Frontiers."
Business
Bungie's strategy shift for Destiny 2's Codename: Apollo aims to overcome expansion fatigueBungie outlines Destiny 2 changes with Codename: Apollo expansion
byJustin Carter
Sep 9, 2024
2 Min Read
Reveal image for a new, unannounced project by new studio Birdkin.
Business
Resident Evil alums launch new developer Birdkin StudioResident Evil alums launch new developer Birdkin Studio
byJustin Carter
Sep 9, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The Godot icon next to a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.
Console
W4 Games says Godot console porting solutions land in OctoberW4 Games says Godot console porting solutions land in October
byBryant Francis
Sep 9, 2024
5 Min Read
Simon Jones, Rémi Verschelde, and Juan Linietsky, three men, smile for the camera.
Programming
Godot founders had desperately hoped Unity wouldn't 'blow up'Godot founders had desperately hoped Unity wouldn't 'blow up'
byBryant Francis
Sep 5, 2024
5 Min Read
Players tackle a dungeon in King of Meat
Design
'It's got to be hard to make something bad:' How Glowmade is building UGC tools in King of Meat'It's got to be hard to make something bad:' How Glowmade is building UGC tools in King of Meat
byChris Kerr
Sep 4, 2024
4 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
5 things to learn from AAA studios5 things to learn from AAA studios
byArthur Mostovoy
Sep 9, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Power progression in games: Crafting rewarding player experiencesPower progression in games: Crafting rewarding player experiences
byCameron McKellar
Sep 6, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Balancing creativity and deadlines in game developmentBalancing creativity and deadlines in game development
byArthur Mostovoy
Sep 5, 2024
7 Min Read