IGDA comes out swinging against Patent Office in Supreme Court case

The IGDA argues the Patent Office's new requirement for trademark registration could open developers up for potential harassment.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 16, 2024

Logo for the International Game Developers Association.
Image via the International Game Developers Association.

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) and YouTuber Youna Kang (aka CodeMiko) are challenging the US Patent Office. The two parties recently filed an amicus brief with the US Supreme Court over a new requirement for trademark registration.

As described in the press release, the new rule calls for applicants to provide their home addresses. Odin Law & Media, a firm representing Kang and the IGDA, argued this rule "unnecessarily exposes applicants," particularly those in the game industry.

Indies and all work-from-home devs at possible risk

Beyond YouTubers who make revenue working with developers through streaming or sponsored deals, the USPTO's rule also affects indie studios. Many operate on a work-from-home basis, meaning this rule could them vulnerable to harassment if a hack occurs.

Privacy concerns have become even more pronounced in the wake of events such as Bungie's case against a harasser targeting its staff, along with an upcoming trial for a Splatoon player accused of previously sending bomb threats to Nintendo.

Odin has previously worked with the IGDA and developers like Heart Machine, Ember Lab, and distributor Limited Run. The firm specializes in several legal fields related to games like copyright, data privacy, and licensing.

"This case highlights a failure to provide adequate notice or solicit meaningful input from those most impacted by the rules," wrote Odin founder Brandon J. Huffman, "particularly affecting individuals in the digital entertainment and game development sectors where privacy concerns are paramount."

IGDA executive director Jakin Vela stressed that protecting personal information is "critical in the digital age. This requirement to disclose domicile addresses without adequate safeguards fails to recognize the unique risks faced by creators in the digital space, like game developers who are particularly vulnerable to doxing and other forms of harassment."

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

