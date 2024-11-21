Hyper Light Breaker developer Heart Machine confirms layoffs

Trending
November 21, 2024
Hyper Light Breaker developer Heart Machine has laid off a "portion" of its workforce.
The studio confirmed the news in a statement sent to Game Developer and said it will be providing all impacted employees with severance and several months of healthcare.
The LA studio also committed to honoring existing revenue sharing agreements and crediting those who've been made redundant. It said the launch of Hyper Light Breaker won't be impacted by the cuts.
"Hyper Light Breaker's upcoming launch will not be impeded by this sad news–in fact, a strong and timely launch will rekindle opportunities for those affected as we look to evolve and grow the game throughout Early Access. Our other projects, including Possessor(s), will also remain unaffected," said studio community and PR manager, Yiyi Zhang.
"We really appreciate our communities who have rallied in support of our studio and others in similar positions, and are hopeful for what's on the horizon for our upcoming games, our colleagues, and the industry as a whole."
Heart Machine is known for developing titles including Solar Ash and Hyper Light Drifter. The studio is working to expand the latter franchise with Hyper Light Breaker, an open-world, online, rogue-lite set in the same universe as its predecessor.
Hyper Light Breaker is targeting an early access launch in 2025.
