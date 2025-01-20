Trending
January 20, 2025
Polish mobile developer and publisher Huuuge Games is laying off 29 percent of its global workforce.
The company confirmed the news in a note to investors last week and said it wants to "streamline operations" and focus on its core social casino business.
The layoffs will impact 122 workers company-wide, including 89 employees based in Poland (representing 25 percent of staff in the region).
"The workforce reduction is expected to be completed by the end of February 2025 and will not negatively impact the company's revenue," added Huuuge.
Huuuge is the free-to-play specialist behind titles including Stars Slots, Billionaire Casino, and Dominos Party. The company explained the redundancies are designed to "improve agility" while reducing costs.
With that goal in mind, Huuuge will also be shuttering its 'Huuuge Pods' (a cluster of small internal teams formed in 2023) across the Netherlands and Finland and discontinuing new game development.
Huuuge said it remains profitable with $125 million in cash reserves as of Q3 2024. The company will continue to explore growth opportunities through potential M&A investments that "leverage its expertise in monetization and games-as-a-service."
Company CEO Wojciech Wronowski said the decision to cut jobs is "never easy" but is indicative of Huuuge's commitment to "accelerating our ability to innovate."
"Huuuge remains a profitable company, and this marks a pivotal moment as we chart a path forward to deliver even greater value to our players, partners, and shareholders," he added.
